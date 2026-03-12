Unexplained loud bangs perplex neighbors near homes of alleged NYC terror plot suspects

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. —Eight unexplained explosions reported over 10 months in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, happened near the homes of two men later accused in an alleged ISIS-inspired New York City terror plot, leaving residents perplexed.

Bensalem Township Police Sgt. Glenn Vandegrift confirmed to Fox News Digital that the department received eight noise complaints between April 2025 and early January 2026 for what residents described as loud bangs.

"After conducting an investigation, detectives closed the case due to a lack of evidence, the inability to determine the exact source of the sounds and the inability to confirm that the noises originated within Bensalem Township," Vandegrift said. "We have not received any reports of injuries related to these incidents, and at no time did we identify any information indicating a threat to public safety."

Bensalem resident Rick D’Aguanno told Fox News Digital the explosions were loud and appeared to come from different directions around his neighborhood.

"It was just loud… loud, random explosions during the evening or different times of the day," he said.

D’Aguanno said he believed someone may have been setting off fireworks or other explosives and said he was told by a local elected official that a person had been identified, though police said no arrests were made in connection with the incidents.

The reports resurfaced on social media this week as Emir Balat, 18, of Langhorne, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, of Newtown, were arrested in New York City. The men are accused of throwing live explosive devices into a protest outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence, Gracie Mansion, on Saturday.

D’Aguanno’s home in Bensalem is about three miles from Balat’s residence in Langhorne and roughly 15 miles from Kayumi’s home in Newtown.

The geographic overlap has drawn renewed attention following the arrests.

"At this time, we have no information linking the recent arrests in New York City to the previously reported loud bangs in Bensalem Township," Vandegrift said. "While we understand there may be interest in drawing a connection between the recent bombing incident in New York City and reports of explosions in the general area of the suspect’s home in Langhorne, our investigation has not identified any evidence establishing such a nexus."

Vandegrift noted that no one was arrested in connection with the reports in Bensalem and said if new information were to emerge establishing a credible connection to criminal activity within the township, the case would be reviewed and appropriate action taken. He added that any information suggesting a connection to the New York City incident would be shared with federal authorities.

Anyone with credible information related to the explosions is encouraged to contact Bensalem Township Police. Fox News Digital has also reached out to Middletown Township Police, where Balat resides, for comment.

Federal authorities have detailed the allegations against the two men in court documents.

Prosecutors allege the pair threw a device containing triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, with nuts and bolts attached using duct tape.

According to The Associated Press, a license plate reader captured the two men entering New York City from New Jersey less than an hour before the alleged attack, which took place around 12:15 p.m.

Kayumi’s mother told authorities she last saw him at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday before filing a missing person report.