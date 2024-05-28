Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: The system of justice has been turned into a tool for political retribution

Sean Hannity calls out Biden's America

Fox News host Sean Hannity says Judge Merchan has tried to 'tip the scales of justice' on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to Robert De Niro’s claims that former President Trump could destroy the world as President Biden attempts to beat him in the 2024 election on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Like Biden, De Niro's best years are behind him. Sadly, he suffers from one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome we've ever seen.  

Contrary to what you heard from De Niro, the greatest threat to our American republic, this great republic of ours, this constitutional republic, is not from the guy facing real prison time because of this political show trial. Instead, it would be the far-left prosecutors, the bureaucrats who have turned your system of justice into a tool for political retribution.  

Our constitutional republic be damned. Equal justice under the law be damned. Equal application of our laws be damned. Welcome to Joe Biden's America

