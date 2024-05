Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld said on Tuesday that he misses the era of "dominant masculinity" that encompassed his youth.

During an appearance on The Free Press podcast "Honestly with Bari Weiss," Seinfeld said growing up he always wanted to be a "real man," but simply never "made it."

"I really thought when I was in that era, again, it was [John F. Kennedy], it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell, you can go all the way down there. That's a real man," he said.

The "Seinfeld" creator said he always wanted to be like those prominent figures. Still, Seinfeld claimed he never really grew up because, as a comedian, you don't want to because it is a "childish pursuit."

"But I miss a dominant masculinity," he added. "Yeah, I get the toxic thing. Thank you, thank you. But still, I like a real man."

Earlier in the interview, Weiss asked Seinfeld about his new comedy film "Unfrosted," which follows the 1963 rivalry between Kellogg's and Post, two cereal brands looking to capitalize on the breakfast market.

She suggested that perhaps Seinfeld made the film out of nostalgia for another time that "feels like another planet."

"But there's another element there that I think is the key element, and that is an agreed-upon hierarchy, which I think is absolutely vaporized in today's moment," Seinfeld replied. "And I think that is why people lean on the horn and drive in the crazy way that they drive because we have no sense of hierarchy."

He added that humans do not feel comfortable in an environment without hierarchy, which in part may make that moment in time "attractive."

Seinfeld has been an outspoken critic of the most controversial and perhaps draining elements of modern American culture and media.

During an April episode of the New Yorker's Radio Hour, the comedian said the "extreme left" has left people without sufficient comedic entertainment options.

"It used to be that you'd go home at the end of the day, most people would go, 'Oh,' Cheers' is on. Oh, 'M.A.S.H.' is on. Oh, '[The] Mary Tyler Moore [Show]' is on, 'All in the Family' is on.' You just expected [there will] be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight," he said.

"Well, guess what? Where is it? Where is it? This is the result of the extreme left and P.C. crap and people worrying so much about offending other people."

Fox News' Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.