Jordan Neely's father mourns homeless son's death on New York City subway car: 'A good kid'

The father of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who died Monday after a Marine veteran put him in a chokehold on a New York City subway car, spoke out about his son's death Friday.

Neely, who suffered from mental illness, reportedly yelled aggressively at passengers on the train Monday afternoon, telling them he was hungry and thirsty.

A 24-year-old Marine veteran, whose name is being withheld by Fox News Digital, wrapped his arm around Neely's neck and brought him to the car floor as two other passengers held Neely down.

Andre Zachery, 59, told the New York Daily News that his son was not violent and did not deserve to be choked to death.

"Obviously he was calling for help…He wasn’t out to hurt nobody," the grieving father said. "He was a good kid and a good man too. Something has to be done."

"That man, he’s still walking around right now. My son didn’t deserve to die because he needed help," Zachery added.

First responders attempted to revive Neely at the Broadway-Lafayette Street/Bleecker Street station, but he was declared dead. The New York Police Department (NYPD) took the Marine veteran into custody, but released him without charges.

New York's Office of Chief Medical Examiner ruled the homeless man's death a homicide Wednesday, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is still investigating the incident before charges are announced.

Passenger Juan Alberto Vazquez told the New York Post that Neely did not physically attack any of the passengers.

"He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail," Vasquez explained. "He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had and threw it on the ground."

The incident has divided New Yorkers, many of whom feel conflicted about Neely's death.

While many New Yorkers are frustrated with instances of mentally-ill homeless people harassing subway passengers, progressive activists attacked Mayor Eric Adams for not denouncing the Marine veteran.

Former senior Manhattan prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon told Fox News Digital that the subway incident was "a difficult investigation."

"At what point do we view him as a good Samaritan versus someone who goes too far and takes the law into his own hands?" Illuzzi-Orbon said. "I feel for both parties, I really do. Of course, the man who died paid the ultimate price."

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg and Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.