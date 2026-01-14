ICE agent shoots Venezuelan national in Minneapolis after shovel attack during ambush: DHS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is in the hospital after being ambushed during an attempt to arrest a Venezuelan national in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The agent was ambushed by two people while attempting to conduct a traffic stop on an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, DHS said, adding that the agent fired his gun during the alleged attack because he was "fearing for his life and safety."

One Venezuelan suspect was shot, but is reported to be stable and is now in custody, DHS said.

Sources say the suspect ran back into a home and barricaded himself before being apprehended.

The incident comes less than one week after Renee Nicole Good, 37, was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis after she allegedly attempted to run him over with her car.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.