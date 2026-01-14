Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota

ICE agent shoots Venezuelan national in Minneapolis after shovel attack during ambush: DHS

Incident comes days after Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent after allegedly attempting to run him over with her car

By Michael Sinkewicz , Bill Melugin Fox News
BREAKING: Another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis Video

BREAKING: Another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams has the latest on the details of the reported I.C.E.-involved shooting on 'Hannity.'

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is in the hospital after being ambushed during an attempt to arrest a Venezuelan national in Minneapolis on Wednesday evening, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The agent was ambushed by two people while attempting to conduct a traffic stop on an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, DHS said, adding that the agent fired his gun during the alleged attack because he was "fearing for his life and safety." 

One Venezuelan suspect was shot, but is reported to be stable and is now in custody, DHS said.

OMAR, DEMS DEMAND NOEM IMPEACHMENT, PAINT MINNESOTA WOMAN SHOT BY ICE AS 'POET' WHO CHOSE 'LOVE'

Protesters in Minneapolis follow a vehicle

Protesters in Minnesota take to the streets as an alleged second ICE-involved shooting took place in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Jan. 14. (KMSP)

Sources say the suspect ran back into a home and barricaded himself before being apprehended.

The incident comes less than one week after Renee Nicole Good, 37, was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis after she allegedly attempted to run him over with her car.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com
