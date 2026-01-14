Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

ICE agent struck by Renee Good's vehicle suffered internal bleeding to torso, DHS says

Mayor Jacob Frey had compared ICE agent's injuries to 'closing a refrigerator door with his hips'

Alexis McAdams By Alexis McAdams , Stephen Sorace , Louis Casiano Fox News
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey defends ICE lawsuit after fatal shooting: 'Get out' Video

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey defends ICE lawsuit after fatal shooting: 'Get out'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joins 'Fox & Friends' to address his lawsuit aiming to block ICE operations, his criticisms of immigration enforcement agents in the city and allegations of fraud in his state.

The federal agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week suffered internal bleeding to his torso when he was struck by her vehicle, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

The extent of the bleeding to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross was not immediately clear.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had previously said the agent was treated at a hospital following the incident on Jan. 7 before being released later that same day.

The health update comes after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey previously downplayed the agent’s injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS MAYOR FREY REFUSES TO WALK BACK ‘GET THE F--- OUT’ MESSAGE TO ICE

Law enforcement officers gather after a fatal incident.

Members of law enforcement work the scene following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent during federal operations on Jan. 7, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"The ICE agent walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips," he told reporters Friday. "Give me a break. No, he was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step." 

Renee Nicole Good seen on a cell phone video

Renee Nicole Good moments before she was shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis.  (Obtained by Fox News)

Federal officials have said that when Good pulled forward in her vehicle toward the ICE officer, he acted in self-defense and described the driver’s actions as "an act of domestic terrorism."

Authorities have also said that Good had been following and harassing federal officers earlier that day.

NEW VIDEO SHOWS MINUTES LEADING UP TO DEADLY MINNEAPOLIS ICE SHOOTING

Democrats and some local residents, however, have condemned the shooting as a murder and called for Ross' prosecution.

A crashed car at the scene where an ICE agent shot Renee Good.

Renee Nicole Good's Honda Pilot is seen at the scene where it drove onto a curb after the fatal shooting on Jan. 7, 2025, in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

Fox News' Jamie Vera contributed to this report.

