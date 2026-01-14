ICE agent struck by Renee Good's vehicle suffered internal bleeding to torso, DHS says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The federal agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week suffered internal bleeding to his torso when he was struck by her vehicle, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

The extent of the bleeding to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross was not immediately clear.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem had previously said the agent was treated at a hospital following the incident on Jan. 7 before being released later that same day.

The health update comes after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey previously downplayed the agent’s injuries.

"The ICE agent walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips," he told reporters Friday. "Give me a break. No, he was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step."

Federal officials have said that when Good pulled forward in her vehicle toward the ICE officer, he acted in self-defense and described the driver’s actions as "an act of domestic terrorism."

Authorities have also said that Good had been following and harassing federal officers earlier that day.

Democrats and some local residents, however, have condemned the shooting as a murder and called for Ross' prosecution.

