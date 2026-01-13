JD Vance, ICE flip script on sanctuary city leaders as 'chaos' erupts across Minnesota: 'This is dangerous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are flipping the script on sanctuary politicians and local leaders who have accused the agency of unleashing chaos on communities, saying it is the critics' rhetoric that is creating dangerous conditions.

Vance wrote on X Tuesday that "an extremely important point" is that "you're only seeing chaotic ICE raids in blue sanctuary cities where local officials are fighting against federal law enforcement."

The vice president said "the chaos is created by ‘leaders’ who would rather promote rioting in their streets than follow the law."

ICE went further, writing on X that "everything stems from local leadership and their cooperation or noncooperation with ICE."

The agency wrote that in "cities and states where local leaders actively work with ICE to protect their communities from criminal illegal aliens, violent protests — like those in Minnesota— do not occur, and operations proceed as planned."

This comes after nearly a week of frequent violent anti-ICE demonstrations in the wake of the fatal shooting of activist Renee Nicole Good by a federal law enforcement agent in Minneapolis. Good, who was a member of ICE Watch, a group that monitors, tracks, interferes and opposes ongoing federal immigration enforcement operations, died last Wednesday after allegedly attempting to run over federal agents with her car.

Local leaders, including Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey, were quick to condemn ICE over the shooting. On the same day as the shooting, Frey lashed out at ICE, telling agents to "get the f--- out of Minneapolis."

Frey has since doubled and tripled down on his attacks on ICE. In a press conference, he accused the federal government of targeting Minneapolis for political reasons by sending "thousands" of agents to the city.

"The reason that Minnesota and Minneapolis are being targeted is because you’ve got a Democratic governor, a Democratic attorney general and you’ve got Democratic mayors," said Frey.

On Tuesday, however, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the federal government is surging agents to Minneapolis and other sanctuary cities "because Minnesota law enforcement won’t let us in their jails. … That includes murderers, kidnappers and child pedophiles. That means DHS has to find them and apprehend them in the streets WITHOUT the help of local law enforcement."

She said that, due to sanctuary policies, local law enforcement "can’t answer calls for backup when our law enforcement are attacked, assaulted and obstructed."

"This is dangerous for our officers and the community," said McLaughlin. "There are currently 1,360 violent criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota’s custody. These criminals could very well be put back on the streets. If [Gov. Tim] Walz and Frey would stop these dumb, dangerous policies the public and our law enforcement would be a lot safer."

Fox News Digital reached out to the offices of Frey and Walz for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

