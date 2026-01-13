Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Minneapolis mayor says 'unconstitutional' ICE conduct has been met with ‘peaceful’ protests

Mayor Jacob Frey said he does not want to abolish ICE

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
close
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reveals whether he believes ICE should be abolished Video

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reveals whether he believes ICE should be abolished

Mayor Jacob Frey discusses the presence of I.C.E. and protests in his city on 'Fox & Friends.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey insisted protests across the city have remained "peaceful" following the fatal shooting of Renee Good during an exclusive interview with "Fox & Friends"

"We have had, perhaps tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting in the street," Frey said in an interview that will air Wednesday on "Fox & Friends." "And at the same time, yeah, they are going to stand up for their neighbors."

The mayor addressed the fallout from the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

OMAR RIPPED FOR 'INCITING VIOLENCE' AFTER MINNEAPOLIS ICE SHOOTING: 'MAKE SURE THESE PEOPLE PAY'

Jacob Frey speaks at press conference

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks during a press conference at City Hall on January 09, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Good was shot and killed during an interaction with an I.C.E. officer last Wednesday. Since then, protests have erupted in Minneapolis and across the nation. Local officials such as Frey have slammed the officer's actions. Meanwhile, federal officials, including members of the Trump administration, have stood solidly behind I.C.E., and said the agent acted in self-defense and labeled Good's actions leading up to the shooting as "an act of domestic terrorism." Several Democrats have rejected the self-defense claim.

Mayor Frey said he does not support abolishing I.C.E., despite Minnesota filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its surge in immigration enforcement operations.

"I do not support abolishing ICE," Frey said. "However, I absolutely oppose the way that this administration is conducting themselves with us."

Mayor Jacob Frey: We are seeing 'unconstitutional conduct' by ICE Video

Frey noted that while Minneapolis has experienced I.C.E. operations before, the current influx of federal agents is excessive, particularly when compared to the city’s relatively small police force.

JD VANCE, ICE FLIP SCRIPT ON SANCTUARY CITY LEADERS AS 'CHAOS' ERUPTS ACROSS MN: 'THIS IS DANGEROUS'

"Right now, there are about 3,000 federal ICE agents in our city between ICE and border control," Frey explained. "You know how many police officers that we have? 600."

A crashed car at the scene where an ICE agent shot Renee Good.

A crashed car at the scene where an ICE agent shot Renee Good. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"The kind of duress that our city is experiencing because of this is, is magnified," he added.

The mayor accused ICE of "unconstitutional conduct" and placed blame on the Trump administration for what he has described as aggressive immigration enforcement tactics.

Renee Nicole Good seen on a cell phone video

Renee Nicole Good moments before she was shot and killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis.  (Obtained by Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"ICE is not new, our separation ordinance in the city is not new," Frey said. "ICE has been around for decades, so has our separation ordinance. What is new? What is new is the way that the Trump administration is presently conducting themselves."

Tune in Wednesday to Fox News to watch Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s full interview on "Fox & Friends".

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

Close modal

Continue