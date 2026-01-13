Federal agents deploy tear gas, rubber bullets on protesters outside Minneapolis federal building

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents used tear gas and rubber bullets to push back on protesters outside a federal building in Minneapolis on Monday as demonstrators continued to resist immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities.

The tense incident unfolded outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, which houses roughly a dozen federal agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The confrontation began after demonstrators threw snowballs at federal vehicles, authorities said.

MINNEAPOLIS ICE SHOOTING OFFICER FOLLOWED TRAINING AS POTENTIALLY 'DEADLY THREAT' DROVE AT HIM: FORMER AGENT

Agents then issued warnings before deploying crowd-control chemicals at a group of roughly 80 to 90 protesters. Many demonstrators fled as agents fired rubber bullets and released tear gas.

One protester threw a firework over a fence while fleeing, and it exploded shortly afterward. Other protesters were also seen launching fireworks toward agents, with the munitions lighting up the night sky.

Officers and agents maintained a perimeter around the building late Monday, and it was unclear whether any arrests had been made.

The unrest came as Minnesota, joined by the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to halt or limit a surge of federal immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities.

DHS DEMANDS MN LEADERS HONOR ICE DETAINERS, ALLEGES HUNDREDS OF CRIMINAL ALIENS HAVE BEEN RELEASED UNDER WALZ

WATCH: Anti-ICE agitators harass federal agents in Minneapolis

"This is, in essence, a federal invasion of the Twin Cities in Minnesota, and it must stop," state Attorney General Keith Ellison said at a news conference.

The lawsuit alleges the Department of Homeland Security violated the First Amendment and other constitutional protections, accusing the Trump administration of targeting a progressive, Democratic-leaning state that welcomes immigrants. The suit claims the federal operation has flooded the Twin Cities with armed agents, sparked fear and unrest, and interfered with state and local authorities.

According to court filings, the plaintiffs accuse federal immigration agents of carrying out militarized raids across the Twin Cities, including stops at schools and hospitals, engaging in racial profiling, warrantless arrests and excessive force, and overwhelming local law enforcement. The lawsuit claims the enforcement surge was politically motivated retaliation rather than legitimate immigration enforcement.

The legal action comes nearly a week after an ICE agent shot and killed a 37-year-old Minneapolis woman during a federal enforcement operation in south Minneapolis. Federal officials said agents were attempting to make arrests when the woman tried to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, prompting an agent to fire in self-defense.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Department of Homeland Security said more than 2,000 arrests have been made in Minnesota since December as part of what ICE has described as its largest enforcement operation in the state.

ICE officials on Saturday released a shocking list of the "worst of the worst" criminal illegal immigrants arrested during their recent surge. ICE officials said those arrested during the surge included convicted murderers, child rapists, pedophiles, domestic abusers and other violent offenders.