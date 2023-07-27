Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘IT’S OUTRAGEOUS' - Hunter Biden's rejected plea deal puts Justice Department in hot seat. Continue reading …

MONTANA MIRACLE – Girl who vanished 4 years ago walks into police station hundreds of miles from home. Continue reading …

‘VERY DIFFICULT TIME’ - Irish musician Sinéad O'Connor dead at 56: 'Family and friends are devastated.' Continue reading …

CELEBRITY JUSTICE - Kevin Spacey 'sobs' while learning fate as jury announces verdict in sexual assault trial. Continue reading …

UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY – USWNT snaps yearslong World Cup streak in draw with Netherlands. Continue reading …

'IMMINENT IRREPARABLE HARM' - Justice Department files injunction against Texas over floating border barrier in Rio Grande. Continue reading …

MUM’S THE WORD - Hawaii Health Department training future therapists to hide conversations with LGBT youth from parents. Continue reading …

‘YOU OK, MITCH?’ - McConnell freezes up, stares blankly for nearly a minute at press conference. Continue reading …

IRON LADY - Italy's Meloni draws comparison to legendary European leader ahead of visit with Biden. Continue reading …

‘OUTDOORS IS RACIST’ - NBC report ridiculed for touting 'safe spaces' for Black people to camp, hike. Continue reading …

‘AGGRESSIVELY FALSE’ - Ex-CNN boss Jeff Zucker's team angrily denies report he's been trying to buy network. Continue reading …

MAKING THE GRADE - Mom details her battle against teachers union to save school choice law. Continue reading …

‘STOP THIS MADNESS’ - Beto O'Rourke demands Biden confront Abbott on border security in blistering essay. Continue reading …

SHORT QUESTIONS: Janice Dean shares a memorable weather event with Dana, plus parenthood advice. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - This is why people don't trust the government. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - Hunter Biden's plea deal couldn't survive the scrutiny in an open courtroom. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - A federal judge refused to act as a rubber stamp for Biden's weaponized DOJ. Continue reading …

STAYING TRUE – NFL Hall of Famer Joe Thomas says team loyalty was ‘always important’ to him despite struggles. Continue reading …

KEEPING THE FAITH- 'AI and the Church' tech initiative aims to bring God's power to those in need. Continue reading …

‘HERE’S LOOKING AT YOU’ - Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall’s 'devoted' marriage despite ‘emotional affairs,’ author says. Continue reading …

FREE RIDE - Toll cheaters caused one state to experience $117M in revenue losses last year. Continue reading …

WATCH: 'PLEASE PICK ME!' – A French Bulldog is seen sitting inside an arcade claw game in Bangkok, Thailand. Watch what happens as the giant claw comes toward him — not once but twice. See video …

WATCH: There is chaos behind the scenes at the DOJ: Mark Lytle. See video …

WATCH: We are about to enter a ‘wild-ride’ in American politics: Karl Rove. See video …

JEAN-CLAUDE BURGELMAN - As AI goes global, let the UN control it. Continue reading …

JONATHAN TURLEY - Joe Biden’s new claim about Hunter’s business deals reveals what he really thinks of voters. Continue reading …

JUSTIN HASKINS - It’s not climate change that’s causing heat waves this summer, but no one wants to explain why. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

"A federal judge refused to act as a rubber stamp for Biden's weaponized Department of Justice and put the brakes on Hunter's sweetheart plea deal, at least for now. Now, the US district judge, Mary Ellen Noreika, is her name, questioned the legality of the plea agreement and wanted to know if Hunter was under an active investigation for other crimes like FARA violations and other financial issues, which really he was in trouble until they let the statute of limitations run out."

- SEAN HANNITY

