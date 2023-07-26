Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Missing Arizona girl found safe near Canadian border in Montana after 2019 disappearance

Arizona police said that Alicia Navarro is now 18-years-old

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Police in Arizona announced on Wednesday that a girl who went missing in 2019 was found safe.

Glendale Police Department officials said on Wednesday that Alicia Navarro, who went missing when she was 14-years-old, was found safe in a Montana town located near the U.S.-Canadian border, according to FOX 10.

Navarro was described as a high-functioning autistic teen who left home in the middle of the night in 2019.

Officials said during the press conference that Navarro is asking for privacy.

MODERN DAY HUCKLEBERRY FINN VANISHES OFF-GRID FOR OVER A MONTH'

Arizona woman

Glendale Police Department officials said on Wednesday that Alicia Navarro, who went missing when she was 14-years-old, was found safe in a Montana town located near the U.S.-Canadian border, according to FOX 10. (Glendale Police Department)

Jessica Nunez, Alicia's mother, was relentless in finding her daughter even as years went by.

"We are happy, and at the same time, we are hopeful we will be able to supply this family with a little more closure," Glendale Police spokesperson Jose Santiago said.

COLORADO HIKER WITH ‘EXTENSIVE BACKGROUND IN SURVIVAL’ GOES MISSING AFTER SUMMITING MOUNTAIN, FAMILY SAYS

Alicia Navarro is now 18-years-old.

Police say that Alicia Navarro went to a local police station located in Montana which is 40 miles south of the U.S.-Canadian border.

Video provided by police show Alicia Navarro saying "No, no one hurt me" after police asked if she was hurt.

An investigation into her disappearance by the Glendale Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.