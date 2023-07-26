2023 Women's World Cup: USWNT battles Netherlands to draw in second match

A win on Tuesday night would've sent either the United States or Netherlands to the knockout stage in the 2023 Women's World Cup, but instead, a 1-1 draw was the result in a hard-fought match.

It wasn't a loss, but the United States has won 13 straight World Cup matches dating back to their 2015 victory run in France coming into tonight's game.

The next match for the U.S. against Portugal on Tuesday becomes a more urgent meeting with the knockout stage now in mind.

Both the U.S. and Netherlands have four points in the group, while the former is up on goal differential.

The first half certainly belonged to the Dutch. The Netherlands was more technically sound, making great first touches and being decisive when it counted.

In the 17th minute, Andi Sullivan was late to step up on Lieke Martens, who got past her and sprinted up field toward the U.S. goal. Martens ended up catching Crystal Dunn sleeping on the right side as a pass into the 18-yard box looked like a prime chance for the Dutch to strike first.

Dunn ended up blocking a cross into the middle, but the USWNT couldn’t escape the danger. No one covered Jill Roord at the top of the box, and after getting a good pass, her first touch was perfect as she sent a scorching low shot past goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

The Dutch went crazy, as well as the Netherlands faithful in the stands, as they knew how important that first goal was.

It was unfamiliar territory for the U.S., as the last time they trailed in a half was in 2011 against Sweden. They ended up losing that game, 2-1.

But after coming out stronger in the second half, captain Lindsey Horan answered when her team needed it most. Horan was already in a bad mood after a strong tackle had her down on the pitch with what looked to be an injury.

She eventually got up and the U.S. had their seventh corner of the match when Horan got the Dutch back with a perfectly timed set piece that saw her header hit the back of the net in the 62nd minute to tie the game.

It was Horan’s second goal of this World Cup, having scored in the 77th minute against Vietnam in their first match of the tournament.

A few minutes later, Alex Morgan looked as though she took the lead for the U.S., but she was deemed offsides after Trinity Rodman’s pass was a bit too late.

The U.S. continued to pour on the pressure in the second half, but they weren't able to find the back of the net in the end.

Both teams play again next Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET, with the Netherlands facing Vietnam and the U.S. taking on Portugal.