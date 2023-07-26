SEAN HANNITY: A federal judge refused to act as a rubber stamp for Biden's weaponized DOJ

Fox News host Sean Hannity laid out how the Hunter Biden plea deal unraveled at a federal court in Delaware on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: And tonight, we're going to get right to our top story, a stunning and shocking turn of events in the Hunter Biden saga tonight. Early this morning, a federal judge refused to act as a rubber stamp for Biden's weaponized Department of Justice and put the brakes on Hunter's sweetheart plea deal, at least for now. Now, the US district judge, Mary Ellen Noreika, is her name, questioned the legality of the plea agreement and wanted to know if Hunter was under an active investigation for other crimes like FARA violations and other financial issues, which really he was in trouble until they let the statute of limitations run out. As it turns out, according to prosecutors, Hunter remains the subject of at least one ongoing criminal probe and could be charged with future crimes.

HUNTER BIDEN PLEA DEAL HAD TO END. THESE ARE NEXT STEPS TO KEEP PRESSURE ON

Now, apparently, Hunter's attorneys were under the impression that this deal would grant their client full immunity from any future charges. They believe that their sweetheart deal, slap on the wrist deal, consisting of two minor misdemeanor tax violations and the deferred gun charge would wipe his slate clean. By the way, when the judge asked the prosecution and the defense, do you have any precedents for this type of deal on the gun issue? They couldn't cite a single case. Now, why do I have a hard time believing this very important, critical point that they came to agreement on was not fully vetted and agreed to before today's court appearance? Why does something here reek of a major lie? There is nobody that's going to convince me they didn't have a full agreement. They were not going to give any more future charges to Hunter Biden. And I think it was this judge that saw right through it and called them out on it.

Then the judge allowed them to try and hammer out a final last minute deal. But without that provision, there was no way Hunter's attorneys were going to allow him to do that. The judge refused to accept the agreement. Hunter pleaded not guilty to the tax and gun charges. And if found guilty now Hunter could face real time behind bars like the rest of America. Unless, of course, another sweetheart deal is reached. Now, keep in mind, according to the Washington Examiner, this is the same judge that sentenced another individual to five years in prison for an illegal possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug crime.

In the meantime, the judge ordered Hunter Biden to actively seek employment and barred him from possessing a firearm, prohibiting from using alcohol or any illegal drugs and required him to submit to random drug testing. And oh, yeah, according to federal prosecutors, Hunter could also be charged in the future with a variety of other crimes, including not registering as a foreign agent as FARA requires.