McConnell freezes up during press conference, later says 'I'm fine'

By Jamie Joseph , Kelly Phares | Fox News
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell paused in the middle of a senate during a Wednesday press conference on Capitol Hill. McConnell stepped away from the podium and later returned to say "I'm fine" and answer questions.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze up during a news conference with other Republican leaders following their weekly party luncheon Wednesday afternoon. 

"Good afternoon, everyone. We're on a path to finishing the NDAA this week, there's been good bipartisan cooperation and a string of…" McConnell said, before trailing off and staring blankly for nearly a minute before colleagues intervened.

"You OK, Mitch?" Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wy., asked. "Is there anything else you want to say or should we just go back to your office?"

McConnell then stepped to the side as Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and others addressed the press on the one-year anniversary of the Democrat-led Inflation Reduction Act passage. He reappeared about 10 minutes later to finish the press conference.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell paused in the middle of a senate during a Wednesday press conference on Capitol Hill. McConnell stepped away from the podium and later returned to say "I'm fine" and answer questions. (Pool/Fox News)

"I'm fine," he told reporters. 

Earlier this year, McConnell, 81, suffered a concussion and fractured rib from a fall in a Washington hotel. 

A McConnell aide told Fox News that the senator "felt light headed and stepped away for a moment. He came back to handle Q and A, which as everyone observed was sharp."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

