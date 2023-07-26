NBC report ridiculed for touting 'safe spaces' for Black people to camp, hike: 'Outdoors is racist'

A NBC report claiming that Black people needed "safe spaces" to enjoy the great outdoors was heavily mocked on Twitter, Wednesday.

NBC BLK reporter Char Adams described several Black-led outdoor groups working to "provide safe spaces for Black people to enjoy outdoor activities and dispel myths that the outdoors doesn’t belong to us" in her report. She explained these groups were founded to combat racism from the Jim Crow Era barring African Americans from National Parks and stereotypes that Black people did not enjoy outdoor activities.

The NBCNews.com report's focus on racially segregated "safe spaces" to avoid "harassment" and "trauma" from White people, such as the presence of "Trump flags" flying at campsites, sparked a strong reaction online.

Conservatives criticized the report as another example of the liberal media outlet engaging in race-baiting.

Defense attorney Marina Medvin cracked the outdoors was now "racist."

"'The Trauma of Being Outdoors: A Ginger's Tale'," red-headed writer Chad Felix Greene joked.

Seattle-based radio host Jason Rantz also slammed the NBC report as "parody."

"NBC News is now Teen Vogue, which became The New Republic. They’re just a parody, not a news organization," he mocked.

Kentucky State University Political science professor Wilfred Reilly said the report was an "unbearable" example of "upper-class left-wing neuroticism and fake race/gender grievance" from the media.

"The combination of upper-class left-wing neuroticism and fake race/gender grievance is truly unbearable. It brings us headlines like 'It's Summer: Is It All Right to Leave the House?'" he tweeted.

NewsNation reporter Zaid Jilani ripped the news outlet for suggesting Black people were living in a horror movie.

"Does a week go by without an article from a once reputable news organization suggesting minorities live in an endless M. Night Shyamalan movie where our entire lives are spent hiding from this or that?" he asked.

Another Twitter user lashed out at the article describing its author as "fragile."

"I promise you guys. The Black community is not this fragile. We've been going outdoors since the dawn of time…This was written, by some oversensitive gender studies major, who's probably never set foot outside of their crime ridden Democrat run city," he added.

