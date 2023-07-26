JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden's plea deal couldn't survive the scrutiny in an open courtroom

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to the collapse of Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal Wednesday on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal is officially off the table. Today the president's son showed up in a Delaware courtroom expecting to plead guilty to two counts of tax misdemeanors and a gun charge that would magically disappear until Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika asked one simple question: What's actually in the deal?

...

He'll never get charged for anything ever again, having to do with anything or anybody anywhere and the judge said, "Really?" Biden's prosecutors, obviously embarrassed, said, "Well, this is still an active investigation, and he could still be maybe charged for a few things" and Hunter's lawyer said, "Then there's no deal" and all hell broke loose in the courtroom.

So, how can both sides come to a plea deal hearing that blows up in the first five minutes? Here's what happened. This sweetest of sweetheart deals was agreed to a month ago, and I don't think they put any of it in writing. It was more of a handshake deal, but a lot's happened since then.

When news of the deal broke, even the mainstream media said Hunter was getting home cooking and then immediately after, two highly credible IRS whistleblowers came forward and detailed a five-year Justice Department conspiracy to obstruct the case against the Bidens... Prosecutors weren't even allowed to crack open the laptop. On top of that, an FBI informant claims a Ukrainian CEO bribed Joe Biden and that Joe Biden strong armed them for the cash... House Speaker Kevin McCarthy signaled that an impeachment inquiry is looming.

