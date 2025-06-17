Human remains found near Taylor Swift's mansion identified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The human remains found in a ritzy Rhode Island beach town near pop icon Taylor Swift's mansion have been identified as police close the investigation.

The remains washed ashore on May 14 in the wealthy coastal enclave of Watch Hill, part of the town of Westerly, Rhode Island, just down the beach from a sprawling mansion owned by Swift.

The South Kingstown Police Department positively identified the remains of Eric Wein, 31, of Massachusetts, who was reported missing on April 18.

Police said Wein's vehicle was located in South Kingstown on April 10, days before he was officially reported missing.

RHODE ISLAND POLICE CHIEF REJECTS SERIAL KILLER THEORY AFTER HUMAN REMAINS FOUND NEAR TAYLOR SWIFT'S MANSION

Officials said no foul play was suspected and the investigation was concluded.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Wein’s family and loved ones during this difficult time," police said in a news release.

The discovery in Westerly comes three weeks after an unidentified male was found in the Seekonk River in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Westerly and Pawtucket are about 48 miles apart.

Back in May, the beach town's top cop eased fears for residents, telling Fox News Digital that "there is no connection between human remains found and online fears of a serial killer in New England."

"As far as I'm concerned, as far as right now, this has nothing to do with any serial killer [or] any New England murderer," Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella previously told Fox News Digital.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND NEAR TAYLOR SWIFT'S BEACHSIDE RHODE ISLAND MANSION AMID SERIAL KILLER FEARS

The speculation has gripped New England after 13 bodies were discovered in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts since the beginning of March.

Five of the bodies were found in Massachusetts, five in Connecticut and three in Rhode Island.

Officials said the victims all ranged in age from 25 to 44, and varied in gender.

One of the victim's families squashed serial killer rumors, believing their daughter's death was unrelated.

NEW ENGLAND SERIAL KILLER FEARS: 10 BODIES NOW FOUND IN LESS THAN 2 MONTHS

"In light of the recent comments being made, we know that Michele’s passing is in no way related to any type of serial killer," the family of Michele Romano said when her remains were identified.

Romano's body was the first of the 13 to be discovered. She was found in Foster, Rhode Island, in March, about 49 miles from Westerly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We have complete faith in the Rhode Island State Police and our Private Investigator that the person responsible will be brought to justice sooner rather than later! We would appreciate it if people on social media/news or other platforms would stop making false statements that our Michele is in any way the victim of a serial killer!!"

Gingerella attributed the serial killer fears to "the power of social media." Despite the rumors, he added that he believes social media "has more benefits than negatives."

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com