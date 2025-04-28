New England serial killer fears: 10 bodies now found in less than 2 months

Two more dead bodies have been recovered by authorities in New England, as online concerns over a potential serial killer continue to grow.

On Friday, WLNE reported that a body was found in Taunton, Massachusetts. That person's identity has not yet been released, and an investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday, another body was found in the Connecticut River in the town of Rocky Hill, according to that town's police department.

"On Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 8:53 AM, the Rocky Hill Police Department received a report from a boater on the Connecticut River regarding a body in the water near the shoreline south of Ferry Park," the department said on Facebook. "Upon arrival, responding officers and emergency personnel confirmed the presence of a deceased individual in the water. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. At this time, the identity of the individual remains unknown and the cause of death is pending determination by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office."

Police said the circumstances of the death are under investigation. Fox News Digital reached out to the Rocky Hill Police Department.

The town of Rocky Hill rests on the I-91 corridor. Another body was found along that corridor in Springfield, Massachusetts, last week. I-91 runs through New Haven, Connecticut, where a third body was previously found.

Over the last two months, 10 bodies or sets of human remains have been located in New Haven, Norwalk, Groton, Killingly and now Rocky Hill, Connecticut; Foster, Rhode Island; and Framingham, Plymouth, Springfield, and now Taunton, Massachusetts.

Most of the bodies have been identified as female.

The string of findings has fueled online speculation that a serial killer may be roaming the Northeast, though authorities have not said the deaths are related. A Facebook group formerly called "New England Serial Killer," which changed its name due to the social media company's policies, now has more than 67,500 followers.

The Connecticut State Police told Fox News Digital last week that "there is no information at this time suggesting any connection to similar remains discoveries, and there is also no known threat to the public at this time," regarding the deaths in Connecticut.

After the body was found in Springfield last week, authorities also said they had no reason to believe that the Massachusetts deaths are related and warned that unverified social media claims "can compromise active investigations and contribute to a sense of chaos that does not reflect the full picture."

"We are actively working every lead and deploying every available resource," Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said. "At this time, there is no indication that these incidents are connected to each other or are they [are] part of a larger public safety threat."