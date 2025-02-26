House education chair backs Trump move to abolish federal agency and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump's plan to abolish department

2. Trump hosts first-ever cryptocurrency summit

3. Blue state now 'in play' for Republicans

MAJOR HEADLINES

FIGHTING STANCE – Social media explodes as ‘cringe’ video of AOC and House Dems goes viral. Continue reading …

CHANGING THE CHANNEL – MSNBC host blasted for her comments about child cancer survivor sees ratings dive. Continue reading …

‘BETRAYING OUR COUNTRY’ – US Army soldiers charged in scheme allegedly selling military secrets to Communists. Continue reading …

MISSING PIECE – One of Gene Hackman's belongings could solve mystery of when actor died. Continue reading …

MONEY TRAP – Alarming number of Americans scammed out of life savings have one thing in common. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'LIGHTNING PLAN' – Dem governor signs his own executive order to counter DOGE's sweeping cuts. Continue reading …

GETTING ANSWERS – Suspect who allegedly tried to assassinate Trump due in court as reports could be released. Continue reading …

'GOING NOWHERE' – House Minority Leader Jeffries calls Rep. Ogles a 'fraud' after new suggestion. Continue reading …

'FAKE NEWS' – Noem team demands end to reports she spent $650K as governor on credit card — it was $2K. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘CANCEL’ CAMPAIGN – Rogan mocks left for wanting to create their own podcast network. Continue reading …

'SHOULD BE DEFUNDED' – Wikipedia co-founder has key request for Elon Musk as DOGE slashes goverment waste. Continue reading …

'THAT'S A FACT' – Byron Donalds clashes with CNN host, argues network let Biden 'get away with' rising prices. Continue reading …

'HUMAN VALUES' – Joy Behar claims she 'could' be friends with a Trump supporter while discussing viral 'White Lotus' scene. Continue reading …

OPINION

TED JENKIN – The national debt is about to hit a terrifying number no matter what we do. Continue reading …

REBECCA GRANT – 7 combat systems Ukraine could lose without a Trump deal on aid. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

HOT SPOT – Traveler goes viral for trip to one of the most secretive places on Earth. Continue reading …

MAGIC NUMBER – How many push-ups you should be able to do based on your age. Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – Do you know the latest on Trump's evolving tariff game? Take the quiz here …

FISH-FRY FRIDAY – Best fast-food fish sandwiches around the country. Continue reading …

WILD WEATHER – Authorities warned residents to stay off Iowa roads this week - here's why. See video …

WATCH

JOE CONCHA – White House mocks Democrats' 'choose your fighter' TikTok. See video …

KATIE CHERKASKY – New text messages released in Idaho student murders case. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.