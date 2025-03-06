Best fast-food fish sandwiches around the country

March 7 is the first Friday of Lent — and many Catholics across America will be abstaining from eating meat this Friday and all Fridays through April 18, which is Good Friday this year.

Plenty of fast-food restaurant chains are capitalizing on this, offering fish sandwiches throughout the Lenten season.

Here are some of the best fast-food fish sandwiches available, as reviewed by food writers, chefs and practicing Catholics.

Arby's

Arby's brought back its three fish sandwiches earlier this year.

They are the Crispy Fish Sandwich, Fish 'N Cheddar Sandwich and King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich.

The Crispy Fish Sandwich features a fried fish fillet topped with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce and served on a toasted sesame bun, while the Fish 'N Cheddar Sandwich includes cheddar cheese.

The King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich features a fried fillet, slice of cheddar cheese, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. It's served on a King's Hawaiian bun.

Some customers on social media noted that Arby's was a little light on the tartar sauce and agreed more was needed.

Although Arby's has faced online criticism for its fish sandwiches, Florida-based celebrity chef Jason Smith said he's noticed a positive change this year.

"They have changed the recipe of their breading," he told Fox News Digital.

Smith, who serves as a judge on the Food Network's "Best Baker in America," noted that Arby's fish sandwiches are "actually very good."

Burger King

Burger King recently rolled out its Fiery Big Fish Sandwich, which is a spicy spin-off of its traditional panko-crusted fillet.

"It's good if you like that kind of heat and fire to your food," Smith said, although he admitted it can be "a little overpowering at first."

Smith said he much prefers the standard Big Fish Sandwich. He said he feels the new Fiery Big Fish Sandwich is "not super memorable" because "you don't really get the full flavor" of the fish.

But Victoria Soliz, who writes for Allrecipes, ranked Burger King's Fiery Big Fish Sandwich as her second-favorite of all, scoring it 8.5 out of 10.

"The spice only lingers for a little and doesn't take away from the overall fish flavor," Soliz wrote.

"I also appreciated the balance of sauce on this sandwich; it seemed easy to drench it in the spicy glaze, but I had a nice layer that wasn't too overwhelming. I would definitely order this one again."

Culver's

Two Florida Catholics told Fox News Digital that Culver's is their preference when it comes to enjoying a fish sandwich on Fridays during Lent.

"In my opinion, it is Culver's, followed by Burger King," said Wendy Tuma.

Amanda Lewis added, "My dad loves the fish sandwich at Culver's."

Smith agreed, calling the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich "excellent."

Served on a hoagie roll that's lightly buttered, the cod sandwich is "a longer piece of fish," Smith said.

"The crust is super thin, yet it's very crispy," Smith said — and the fish isn't overcooked.

"It's never dry," he said. "It's always just succulent. It's perfect."

Long John Silver's

Allrecipe's Soliz rated Long John Silver's Classic Fish Sandwich as her top choice.

"This classic battered Alaskan pollock filet sits on a toasted bun with crinkle-cut pickles and tartar sauce," Soliz wrote.

"I wasn't expecting to like this sandwich as much as I did, but for a standard fish sandwich, this was arguably the best."

Smith, who said he "grew up as a Long John's baby," called it "a good fish" but "a little bit greasier than what I would prefer."

McDonald's

The Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's is "probably the most eaten fish sandwich there is around," Smith told Fox News Digital.

His favorite thing about the McDonald's fish sandwich is that "it's not minced fish."

"It is still a nice patty of fish, even though it is square – and we all know fish is not square," Smith said.

The sandwich is topped off with "this super wonderful piece of American sliced cheese and then their signature tartar sauce, which brings it all together," Smith added.

Kelli Ferrell, a self-trained chef, cookbook author and owner of Nana's Chicken-N-Waffles in McDonough, Georgia, near Atlanta, told Fox News Digital that the fish sandwich from McDonald's is "the classic fish filet."

Popeyes

Popeyes has also brought back its Cajun Flounder Sandwich for a limited time.

The fish is unique for a fast-food establishment, topped with pickles and sauce and served on a brioche bun. It's available in classic or spicy varieties.

"If I want that little bit of kick with my fish sandwich, then I love the Popeyes fish sandwich because you get that Cajun spice," Smith said.

Soliz seemed to enjoy the spice as well, ranking it fourth on her list for Allrecipes.

"I appreciate the flavor coming from the spices in the breading on the fish patty, which is thick and crispy," she wrote.

Wendy's

Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is now available through Easter.

It features panko-breaded wild-caught Alaskan pollock, dill tartar sauce, lettuce, cheese and pickles served on a soft bun.

Ferrell said she enjoys the Wendy's fish sandwich because it has "that extra crunch."

She said the fish sandwich from Wendy's, when compared to McDonald's, is "a more southern style" and has "a better flavor profile."

One content creator who reviewed the sandwich online spoke highly of the sandwich, touting its "super-flavorful, herby tartar sauce" and praising the fish for being "moist and flaky."