Joy Behar claims she 'could' be friends with a Trump supporter while discussing viral 'White Lotus' scene

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Thursday she could be friends with a Trump supporter, despite her vocal dislike of the president, while discussing a scene from a hit show that went viral for addressing the divisive political climate.

"I could be friends with a Trump supporter, I won't give them a kidney, but I could be friends with them," Behar said. "The thing about it is, it’s not just about politics, it’s about morality, ethics, it’s about cruelty, it’s about discrimination, and it’s about a lot of things, so those are personal human values."

"We’re not really just talking about fiscal conservative, who pays more taxes. We’re talking about you, as a human being, so it’s hard to be friends with someone who signs on to something like that. On the other hand, they're open to discussion. I like to talk to them and find out what exactly do you know about this guy," Behar added.

The co-hosts of "The View" discussed a scene in HBO's "The White Lotus," which went viral after one character, Kate, played by Leslie Bibb, hinted that she voted for President Donald Trump. The other characters, Laurie, played by Carrie Coon, and Jaclyn, played by Michelle Monaghan, pushed her into admitting how she voted, which she conveyed with a facial expression.

JOY BEHAR CORRECTS HERSELF AFTER CLAIMING ELON MUSK WAS ‘PRO-APARTHEID’ DURING ‘THE VIEW’

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked for Trump during his first term but ended up voting for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the last election, described the political make-up of her own friend group.

"My friends are very equally split. My best friend is a Democrat, but in our immediate group, we have people who voted for Trump. If you know people to their core, you know their values, and you know why they decided, you can respect them and co-exist with them, supporting somebody you didn’t," she said.

Sunny Hostin said she agreed with Behar and said it would be hard to be friends with someone who is "hurting" members of her family, community, and the elderly, while gutting the government.

Co-host Sara Haines said during the discussion that it was common to know people and be friends with people who vote differently.

"I went from Midwest conservative life to super-liberal East Coast life and I also know that, Joy, when you mention like how could anyone vote for that? When you go into their bubbles and see the coverage they’re watching and their families and their churches, they’re not voting on this awful human being that seeing over here, they're voting on the way it’s captured with their own beliefs," Haines said. "If I share the values, which I love people that did vote for him, and I love them, that part is more important to me."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

In "The White Lotus," Laurie asks Kate outright if she voted for Trump, to which she responds with a curt smile and a long pause before saying, "Are we really gonna talk about Trump tonight?'' and quickly changing the subject. Later that night, Kate sees Jaclyn and Laurie laughing and mocking her decision to vote for Trump.

Kate maintained that she was an independent but admitted at dinner that her husband, Dave, was a member of the Republican Party.

The admission transpired after religion was brought up over dinner and Kate explained she and her husband go to church every Sunday. When asked if it ever got awkward when discussing politics, Kate seemed oblivious to why it would be, but her friends were operating under the assumption that she was a Democrat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Notably, the show was shot a year ago while Trump's re-election was up in the air, but "The White Lotus" creator Mike White has been praised for his foresight.

Fox News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.