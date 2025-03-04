Activist who helped Trump turn Pennsylvania red says neighboring blue state now firmly 'in play' for GOP

President Donald Trump made gains in several swing states during the last presidential election. Now, one deep-blue state in the Northeast may be shifting into the "purple" category,

"Hear me loudly and clearly: New Jersey is in play," Early Vote Action founder Scott Presler told "The Ingraham Angle" Monday.

Presler, a conservative activist working to register Republican voters, says the latest election results have energized conservatives in New Jersey. He believes the GOP has a real chance to make inroads in the traditionally Democratic state.

His grassroots organization, Early Vote Action, focuses on registering new Republican voters. The group's website tagline reads, "Electing Republicans by registering Republicans" and Presler says that strategy is working.

"At EarlyVoteAction.com, we are employing a 21-county strategy," Presler said. "We’re not only going to Essex and Camden, but we’re going to Sussex and Warren, and even red areas to drive up the turnout and make sure that every voice is heard."

Last November, Trump made gains in all seven battleground states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. However, his most notable improvements were in traditionally blue states like New York and New Jersey.

In the Garden State, Trump improved his performance by nearly five percentage points, the best showing for a Republican presidential candidate in over 30 years.

Presler says the growing Republican momentum has caught the GOP’s attention, with more staff and funding expected to be directed toward New Jersey ahead of the 2025 elections.

"We’re going to have more funding than ever, we’re going to have more staffers than ever. The RNC is on board," he said. "To my beautiful people at home, New Jersey is in play."

This year’s New Jersey gubernatorial race is already underway, with a crowded field of candidates looking to replace Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term-limited. Murphy defeated Republican Jack Ciattarelli in 2021 by a closer-than-expected three points.

The last Republican to hold the office was former Gov. Chris Christie, who served from 2010 to 2018. Presler and his organization are hoping to change that.

"I am here to reach as many people as I can to get them registered, and to empower them to vote on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025," he said. "I am so excited to be in the Garden State."