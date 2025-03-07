Former, active-duty Army soldiers charged in scheme allegedly selling sensitive military information to China

Two active-duty U.S. Army soldiers and one former soldier were arrested in Oregon on Thursday for their alleged roles in gathering and sending sensitive information to individuals in China, the Department of Justice said.

The accused are Jian Zhao and Li Tian, who were stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and former soldier Ruoyo Duan.

All three are charged with conspiring to commit bribery and theft of government property. Zhao is facing additional charges of conspiring to obtain and transmit national defense information to an individual not authorized to receive it.

"The defendants arrested today are accused of betraying our country, actively working to weaken America’s defense capabilities and empowering our adversaries in China," said Attorney General Pam Bondi. "They will face swift, severe, and comprehensive justice."

Duan and Tian are accused of conspiring with each other to "surreptitiously gather sensitive military information related to the United States Army's operational capabilities" from Nov. 28, 2021, to at least Dec. 19, 2024, the DOJ said. Information included that of technical manuals and military weapon systems, specifically Bradley and Stryker U.S. Army fighting vehicles.

Active-duty Army officer Tian was tasked with gathering the above information for former soldier Duan in return for money, the DOJ said.

Zhao, an active-duty Army supply sergeant, allegedly began conspiring to obtain and send national defense information to people in China sometime in July 2024.

"Specifically, Zhao was charged for his conspiracy to collect and transmit several classified hard drives, including hard drives marked ‘SECRET’ and ‘TOP SECRET,’ negotiating with individuals based in China for their sale, and agreeing to send the classified hard drives to the individuals in China," according to the DOJ.

He allegedly received at least $10,000 in exchange for the classified hard drives.

He is also accused of conspiring to sell a computer stolen from the U.S. government and sensitive military documents and information, including information related to the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and military readiness in the event of a conflict with China. Zhao allegedly accepted around $5,000 in payments for the aforementioned items.

"Zhao is alleged to have violated his duties as a U.S. Army Soldier and public official to protect sensitive military information in exchange for money," the DOJ said.

Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle Field Office, described the behavior of all three as "unconscionable."

"These arrests should send a message to would-be spies that we and our partners have the will and the ability to find you, track you down, and hold you to account," Herrington said. "Protecting the nation’s secrets, especially those necessary to preserve our military advantage and protect our troops, is one of the FBI’s top priorities."

FBI Director Kash Patel said the men will "face American justice" after "stealing America's defense intelligence capabilities and empowering adversaries like China in betrayal of our country."