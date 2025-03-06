Expand / Collapse search
Rogan mocks left for wanting to create their own podcast network, says they'll just 'cancel' each other

Joe Rogan told progressives, 'You're not going to sync up together, you're in a suicide cult'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Podcasters Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz joked about the left trying and failing to create their own network of podcasts to push liberal ideas.

Some have referred to the 2024 election as the "podcast election," arguing that Rogan, Schulz and others turned the tide for President Donald Trump by having him on their shows and saying the left needs the equivalent to reach young male voters. 

"I saw on CNN after the election, they were talking about us in specific, and they were talking about how there is this network of podcasts that are interconnected that has been financed, like, this huge corporate finance network," Rogan told Schulz on "The Joe Rogan Experience" Thursday.

ROGAN MOCKS DEMOCRATS FOR ‘NOT COURSE CORRECTING AT ALL’ IN MONTHS AFTER LOSS TO TRUMP

Joe Rogan

"The Joe Rogan Experience" launched in 2010 and it quickly developed a passionate following.  (Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images)

"It's so stupid," Rogan said, mocking the idea of a top-down, organized network. "No, it's actually just a bunch of friends, f---ing idiots. We just happen to do each other’s podcasts." 

"But they're like, trying to sort it out, like, ‘They support each other, they go on each other's shows, and they're all in this together. Well, we need that on the left,’" Rogan added.

"Good luck," Rogan said, joking about the prospect of progressives working together. "You guys cancel each other if your f---ing Ukraine flag is too small!"

"You f---ing talk s--- about each other for not having trans kids," he said. "You guys are out of your mind. You're not going to sync up together. You're in a suicide cult."

Trump speaks on a podcast

President Trump appeared on Andrew Schulz’s "Flagrant" podcast during his 2024 electoral campaign. (FLAGRANT YouTube channel)

Rogan mocked the left in late November for lamenting their lack of an equivalent to his show, particularly because he was once on their side. 

"I'm sure they're scrambling to try to create their own version of this show," Rogan said at the time. "This is one thing that keeps coming up, like, ‘We need our own Joe Rogan,’ right? But they had me, I was on their side!"

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.