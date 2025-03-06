Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Social media explodes after 'cringe' TikTok video of AOC, House Dems goes viral: 'Couldn't get any lamer'

Video posted by social media influencer Jessica Woo

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
House Democrats release 'Choose your fighter' videos in attempt to reach young voters Video

House Democrats release 'Choose your fighter' videos in attempt to reach young voters

The "Outnumbered" panelists mock House Democrats for their cringey video game-style skits attempting to appeal to young voters.

Democrats on social media were mocked by conservatives on Thursday over a viral video in which several of the elected officials pretended to be video game characters in a "choose your fighter parody."

The video, posted by social media influencer Jessica Woo, featured Dem. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jasmine Crockett, Lauren Underwood, Katherine Clark, Judy Chu, and Susie Lee.

The congresswomen in the video could be seen jumping up and down in a fighting position as if they were video game characters, along with attributes describing their accolades and attributes. 

The video was widely mocked by conservatives on social media, with many pointing out the Democrats' antics at President Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday.

HOUSE DEMS SUGGEST TRUMP IS TRYING TO BRING BACK SLAVERY IN RACIALLY CHARGED LIVESTREAM: 'BACK TO THE FIELDS'

House Dems

Conservatives widely mocked several House Democrats after a viral "Choose your fighter" TikTok video. (Getty)

"Democrats Not Be Cringe Challenge," the White House rapid response social media account posted on X. "Level: Impossible."

"It’s as if the party is trying to implode itself…," Fox News contributor Joe Concha posted on X.

"There are just some people who don’t have anyone in their lives willing to tell them to stop," conservative commentator Ryan James Girdusky posted on X. 

"Dear God," American Majority CEO Ned Ryun posted on X. "As if they couldn’t get any lamer. . . Hold my beer and watch me release a stupid loser video and prove I’m even lamer than you thought!!"

"Trump Deranged Democrats release ‘choose your fighter skit’ after refusing to stand and clap for a child with cancer during President Trump’s address to congress," GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted on X. "Democrats have sunk so low that I’m actually starting to feel sorry for them. Pitiful."

POLLSTER WARNS DEMOCRATS' 'AMATEURISH' ANTI-TRUMP ANTICS ARE 'TANKING' WITH AMERICANS

AOC on Colbert's show

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Screenshot/CBS)

"My God, who is advising the Democrats," former Trump campaign senior advisor Tim Murtaugh posted on X.

"I'll take "Reasons why Democrats are not in the majority" for $1,000," GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx posted on X.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn)

"Anyone that has any doubt that the GOP can keep the house in 2026 should rest assured," communications strategist Erica Knight posted on X. "But at least they like American flags again."

Fox News Digital reached out to all six House Democrats for comment. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

