House Minority Leader Jeffries calls Rep. Ogles a 'fraud' for suggestion to remove Dems from House committees

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said fellow House member Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., "ain't throwing no one off any single committee" after the Tennessee lawmaker said Democrats who derailed Thursday's censure vote should be removed from their committee assignments.

The House decided on Thursday to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, for his outbursts during President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday. Ten Democrats voted with Republicans to reprimand Green, sending the chamber into chaos as most House Democrats gathered with Green to sing "We Shall Overcome."

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was ultimately forced to call the House into a recess after attempts to regain control were unsuccessful.

SCOOP: DEMS WHO DERAILED AL GREEN CENSURE COULD BE STRIPPED OF HOUSE COMMITTEE ROLES

Following the outbursts, Ogles filed a resolution suggesting that Democrats who participated in the protests be stripped of their committee assignments – a move Jeffries said "is going nowhere."

Jeffries said he learned of Ogles' resolution after ending a phone call with New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"That resolution is going nowhere. You ain't throwing no one off of any single committee. These people are malignant clowns," the leading Democrat said in a video on X. "Andy Ogles is a fraud. A complete and total fraud. You aren't throwing anyone off of any committee in the House of Representatives. Don't make me expose you to folks who don't know you."

DEMS THROW HOUSE INTO CHAOS AFTER 10 MODERATES JOIN GOP TO PUNISH AL GREEN

Ogles told Fox News Digital in a brief interview on Thursday that "Every Democrat who disobeyed the Speaker's orders and remained in the well need to be stripped of their committees."

He also said while they can "lick their wounds" and "act like children" elsewhere, they must "behave on the House floor."

"We can disagree on issues and politics, but we're gonna respect one another, and I'm tired of this crap," he said.

