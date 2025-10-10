Homeland Security responds to 'laser tag' threats from Portland group: 'This is incredibly dangerous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded to a Portland group's advertisement urging members of the public to point lasers at aircraft amid unrest over the Trump administration’s illegal immigration crackdown.

"Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal crime. This is incredibly dangerous for the aircraft personnel and for the public’s safety," DHS wrote in a post on X. "Antifa domestic terrorists WILL NOT overrun our cities. We will bust their networks and bring every one of them to justice."

The flyer is still on the front page of Rose City Counter-Info's website. The group defines itself as an "anarchist counter-info platform in so-called Portland, Oregon."

Rose City Counter-Info encouraged anyone interested in taking part to "mask up" and "coordinate with friends." Additionally, the group provided instructions on how participants can prevent law enforcement from identifying them. Rose City Counter-Info advised those participating to "be ready to dispose of the laser if you need to — wear gloves and clean it with alcohol in case you have to toss it in a hurry. Consider taking precautions to keep DNA off it as well."

Andy Ngo, a journalist with The Post Millennial who has reported extensively on Antifa's activity in Portland, posted screenshots from Rose City Counter-Info's website on X and said that "Antifa plan to gather at multiple locations across the city and deploy lasers in an attempt to ground all 'spy planes.' This will also serve as a distraction so other militants can take more 'daring actions' elsewhere in the city."

On Sept. 30, DHS announced the arrest of four Mexican men living in the U.S. illegally after they pointed a laser at a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter, endangering the pilot, the crew and the public.

In the press release, DHS identified the suspects, who were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as Diogenes Albores-Suchiapa, Andres Brian Lopez-Labra, Benito Zamora-Alvarez and Hector Miranda Mendoza. Officials said the four men attempted to temporarily blind the pilot with "laser strikes" and were taken into custody after federal agents traced the beam to a Portland residence.

DHS said Albores-Suchiapa had previous arrests in Oregon for meth possession and trespassing and had been stopped three times by CBP for immigration violations. Lopez-Labra was previously arrested for unlawful entry and more recently by Oregon State Police for DUI. Zamora-Alvarez claimed to have lived in the U.S. illegally since 1994.

Portland has been the center of anti-ICE riots for weeks, with some agitators going so far as to bringing out a guillotine.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem visited an ICE facility in Portland on Tuesday and prayed over the officers who were facing the unrest.

Despite the chaotic scenes in Portland, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek insists that "there is no insurrection" in her state and said that she is confident that "local law enforcement will meet the moment." Kotek, who recently met with Noem, said that she requested DHS and ICE "obey Oregon laws when they engage in federal operations."

Kotek is not alone in her opposition to federal action. The Trump administration has faced pushback from other blue state officials, such as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, as the president pushes to send federal law enforcement to crack down on crime.

Fox News Digital reached out to DHS for comment but did not immediately receive a response.