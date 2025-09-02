Anti-ICE Portland rioters with guillotine clash with police in war-like scenes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-ICE protesters were captured on video rolling out a guillotine and clashing with police outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland, Oregon.

Footage that emerged overnight purportedly showed demonstrators burning a flag before law enforcement fired munitions to disperse a crowd that gathered outside the ICE field office.

"Everyone must leave this restricted area, or may be subject to detention, arrest or exposure to chemical munitions for failure to depart the restricted area," a voice was heard warning the protesters.

Video then showed police clearing out the area, with the protesters yelling through loudspeakers "You are sad excuses for human beings!" and "You guys are violent, cowardly pigs!"

MULTIPLE ARRESTS AFTER VIOLENT MOB ATTACKS PORTLAND ICE FACILITY WITH FIREWORKS AND KNIVES

ICE did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Portland Police Bureau, when asked by Fox News Digital about the protests on Tuesday, deferred comment to the federal government.

It is unclear if there were any arrests made during the incident.

At least two protesters were seen wielding riot shields to protect against the munitions being fired at them.

PORTLAND ANTI-ICE RIOT CRUSHED BY FEDERAL AGENTS

"We are seeing historic threats against ICE officers, but that is not going to deter us," ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told "Fox & Friends" this morning when asked about the clashes.

"We will continue to go after these criminals, these alien criminals that have wreaked havoc on the American people over the last four years, and we will continue to support our ICE officers, making sure they have the tools and resources they need to be successful. We will work with them to protect their family, whether it’s from doxxing or the threats that we see against them on a daily basis," Sheahan added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The men and women of ICE are some of most highly trained law enforcement officers in the country. The director and I, Secretary Noem and President Trump will continue to support them every single day that they are out working and removing the worst of the worst from this country," Sheahan also said.