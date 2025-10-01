ICE director reveals dangerous nightly Antifa 'battle' as Trump prepares federal deployment to Portland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal immigration officials say they are preparing to deploy agents to Portland as groups they describe as Antifa-linked have escalated attacks on personnel and facilities. ICE officials warned they will act if local authorities fail to intervene.

"It's been a consistent battle every night with Antifa in Portland," Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said on "America’s Newsroom" Wednesday.

"We've called on local and state officials to help, but we just haven't seen the help."

Portland has seen protests outside the city’s ICE facility, drawing federal attention. Lyons said some arrests have been made but added that more support is needed.

"We’re out there every night battling people that are bringing sticks, bats, shields, throwing their own CS grenades at us. So it's not a peaceful situation," he said.

The warnings come after an ICE facility in Dallas was attacked by a gunman on Sept. 24, 2025. Authorities said two detainees were killed and another was hospitalized, and the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said shell casings recovered at the scene bore an "ANTI-ICE" message.

President Donald Trump announced plans to send 200 National Guard troops to Portland to support immigration authorities. Officials said the troops would be stationed near protest areas.

On social media, Trump said he was directing the Department of War to "provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists."

Lyons confirmed that planning was underway for the deployment.

"They're planning right now, and I think we're holding to kind of see what Portland's [going to] do, but we're prepared to go ahead and protect our men and women of ICE," he said.

The state of Oregon has filed a federal lawsuit to block Trump’s plan to deploy National Guard troops, calling the move "unlawful."

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson and Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek criticized the proposal.

"In my conversations directly with President Trump and Secretary Noem, I have been abundantly clear that Portland and the State of Oregon believe in the rule of law and can manage our own local public safety needs," Kotek posted on X.

"There is no insurrection. There is no threat to national security."