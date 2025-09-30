FBI takes 4 illegal immigrants in Portland into custody after lasers aimed at CBP aircraft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An FBI raid of a residence linked to a suspect accused of pointing a laser at a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter led to the detention of four individuals found to be in the U.S. illegally.

The individuals have since been taken into ICE Seattle custody. FBI Portland, the field office that carried out the raid, told Fox News Digital that the U.S. Attorney’s Office would likely file charges on Tuesday.

"The federal government will not tolerate violence against federal officers, nor will we tolerate assaults on personal, commercial, or government aircraft," FBI Portland wrote in a post on X.

FBI Portland said that during the search, agents recovered the laser pointer that was allegedly used in the incident.

FBI Director Kash Patel spoke out about the incident, warning those who target U.S. law enforcement that they will face consequences.

"Targeting law enforcement will never be tolerated. In Portland, FBI agents and our federal partners swiftly took into custody four individuals here illegally who allegedly aimed lasers at a CBP aircraft. Let this serve as a warning: if you come after the men and women who protect this nation, we will come after you, and you will be put away," Patel told Fox News Digital.

The announcement of FBI Portland’s search comes one day after Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memo on ending political violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

In the memo, Bondi issued a directive to the ATF, DEA, FBI and U.S. Marshals Service to "immediately direct all necessary officers and agents to defend ICE facilities and personnel whenever and wherever they come under attack, including in Portland and Chicago."

Portland has recently seen major protests outside the city’s ICE facility. President Donald Trump said Saturday morning he planned to send troops to Portland at the request of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

Trump also said he directed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to provide "all necessary troops to protect war-ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists." Trump said he was authorizing full force, if necessary.

However, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson dismissed Trump’s plan, claiming there is no lawlessness or violence in the city.

"This is an American city," Wilson said. "We do not need any intervention. This is not a military target."

The Federal Aviation Administration warns that while laser pointers seem harmless, when pointed at the sky they pose a "serious threat" to pilots and their passengers. The FAA said pilots reported 12,840 laser strikes in 2024.

"Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime. U.S. law enforcement agencies and the Federal Aviation Administration may seek criminal and civil prosecution against violators," the FAA’s website reads.

Individuals who shine lasers at aircraft can face FAA fines of more than $32,000 per violation. In 2021, the FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes.

