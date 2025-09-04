ICE slams 'unhinged behavior' of Portland protesters who rolled out guillotine in front of field office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement slammed the "unhinged behavior" of protesters who rolled out a guillotine in front of its field office in Portland, Oregon, earlier this week, with a spokesperson telling Fox News Digital that "this needs to stop."

The criticism came after video emerged showing demonstrators burning a flag before clashing with law enforcement outside the federal immigration facility on Labor Day.

"For misguided protestors, who don’t have the first idea what the ICE mission is, to call for beheading officers is unhinged behavior," an ICE spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"Our ICE law enforcement officers are now facing a 1,000% increase in assaults against them. The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminal illegal aliens to protect and defend the lives of American citizens," the spokesperson added. "Politicians and activists must turn the temperature down and tone down their rhetoric."

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, a Democrat, has vowed that local police would not aid ICE and said he’s working with Portland police to determine a response to the violent Labor Day clashes outside the South Macadam Avenue facility.

"We will not engage with the federal immigration enforcement that goes on," Wilson told KOIN 6 News. "That is our sanctuary city goals; that is what the governor’s goals are. So you can rest assured we won’t be engaging with or working with ICE in any circumstances."

Video showed police clearing the area outside the ICE field office, with the protesters yelling through loudspeakers "You are sad excuses for human beings!" and "You guys are violent, cowardly pigs!"

At least two protesters were seen wielding riot shields to protect against the munitions being fired at them.

"We are seeing historic threats against ICE officers, but that is not going to deter us," ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan told "Fox & Friends" earlier this week when asked about the clashes.

"We will continue to go after these criminals, these alien criminals that have wreaked havoc on the American people over the last four years, and we will continue to support our ICE officers, making sure they have the tools and resources they need to be successful. We will work with them to protect their family, whether it’s from doxxing or the threats that we see against them on a daily basis," Sheahan added.

