Georgia high school teacher allegedly had sex with student in school closet and parked Hummer

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A Georgia high school teacher has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with one of her students, including having a tryst in a school closet.

Maris Nichols, 25, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Douglas County Jail on two felony counts of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, according to jail records.

Nichols, a teacher at Alexander High School, is accused of having sex with a student on two occasions: once on April 23 in a school closet, and again on May 2 in a Hummer parked in a residential driveway.

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The Douglas County School System told 11Alive that it was investigating allegations involving an individual associated with Alexander High. In a Thursday letter to parents, the district said it was "deeply troubled" by the allegations.

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"Upon learning of the alleged misconduct, the district immediately launched an investigation," the statement read. "The Douglas County School System will continue to cooperate fully with state and local law enforcement. The district cannot provide additional information regarding the allegations. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the school district to ask if Nichols is still employed, as well as the sheriff's office.

Her arrest follows an announcement earlier in the week from the district stating an unidentified female teacher had been put on leave during an investigation.