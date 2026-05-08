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Atlanta

Georgia high school teacher allegedly had sex with student in school closet and parked Hummer

Maris Nichols faces two felony counts after incidents in April and May at Alexander High School in Douglas County

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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A Georgia high school teacher has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with one of her students, including having a tryst in a school closet.

Maris Nichols, 25, was taken into custody Thursday and booked into the Douglas County Jail on two felony counts of sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, according to jail records.

Nichols, a teacher at Alexander High School, is accused of having sex with a student on two occasions: once on April 23 in a school closet, and again on May 2 in a Hummer parked in a residential driveway.

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Maris Nichols mugshot and shot of Alexander High School

Maris Nichols, 25, a Georgia high school teacher, is accused of having sex with a student on at least two occasions. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office; Google Maps)

The Douglas County School System told 11Alive that it was investigating allegations involving an individual associated with Alexander High. In a Thursday letter to parents, the district said it was "deeply troubled" by the allegations.

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Streetview of Alexander High School

A teacher at Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga., is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teacher. (Google Maps)

"Upon learning of the alleged misconduct, the district immediately launched an investigation," the statement read. "The Douglas County School System will continue to cooperate fully with state and local law enforcement. The district cannot provide additional information regarding the allegations. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office."

Classroom at school

A high school classroom filled with desks. (Jeffrey Basinger/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the school district to ask if Nichols is still employed, as well as the sheriff's office.

Her arrest follows an announcement earlier in the week from the district stating an unidentified female teacher had been put on leave during an investigation.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
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