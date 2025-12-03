Expand / Collapse search
Florida

WATCH: Three Florida teenagers arrested in viral ‘door kick challenge’ targeting homeowners

St Johns County Sheriff's Office warns teens, parents about dangerous social media trend targeting homes

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Florida teens arrested for viral 'door kick challenge' Video

Florida teens arrested for viral 'door kick challenge'

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three teenagers on Nov. 23 after they participated in a "door kick challenge" that is circulating on social media. (Credit: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

A viral TikTok trend, known as the "door kick challenge" or "door knock challenge," led to the arrests of three Florida teenagers.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO), the teens were arrested on Nov. 23 for loitering and prowling. One is 13 and two are 14.

Viral video from the "challenge" was captured on the home's security system. The footage captured the homeowner calling police to report that someone was "attempting to kick their door in."

In 911 call audio, the homeowner told police that the individuals did not appear to have weapons, but her husband had his weapon "in his hand in case they come back."

Teen seen on doorbell camera following "door kick challenge" in Florida

On Nov. 23, 2025, three teenagers were arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJSO) after allegedly participating in the "door kick challenge." (St Johns County Sheriff's Office)

HOMEOWNERS TERRORIZED IN VIRAL CHALLENGE AS POLICE WARN PRANK COULD TURN DEADLY FOR TEENS

Deputies responded to the property and located three teenagers dressed in dark clothing and gloves, hiding near the victims’ home.

"Show me your hands! How old are you?" one deputy was heard asking the three teens.

"Fourteen," two said.

"Thirteen," the third suspect said as they were ushered into the police SUV.

A deputy was then heard asking the teens if they wanted to "catch a felony today."

"What the hell are you guys doing out here acting like this?" the deputy asked.

"Just being stupid," one teen responded.

"You guys want to get shot by a homeowner when you're kicking their front door, and they think you're breaking in to kill them?" an officer was recorded asking the teens in body camera footage. "Because it will be justified. They don't even go to prison, and you're six feet under."

A teenager is seen arriving at the home before allegedly participating in the TikTok challenge.

The teens were charged with loitering and prowling; one also faces a charge of criminal mischief for damaging the door. (St. Johns Sheriff's Office)

HOMEOWNER ARRESTED AFTER ARMED CLASH WITH TEEN PRANKSTER: REPORT

According to SJSO, the teenagers went to multiple homes in the neighborhood, causing damage to the front door of one of the homes.

The three teens were arrested and charged with loitering and prowling. SJSO said that due to the damage caused to the front door of the homes, one of the teens was also charged with criminal mischief.

"This ‘challenge’ is not a harmless prank. As you heard in the audio, the complainants were armed, waiting at the front door to shoot the possible intruder. Participating in this criminal act has serious and possibly life-changing consequences," the department said.

"Parents and guardians – please talk to your children and teenagers about the dangers of this behavior," they said. "SJSO will not tolerate any participation in these challenges. We are prepared to arrest and charge individuals involved, regardless of age."

Teenager seen in body camera footage with his hands up

When deputies arrived, they found the teens — two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old — dressed in dark clothes and gloves, hiding nearby. (St. Johns Sheriff's Office)

The "door kick challenge" has spread on social media, with participants – mostly teenagers – aggressively banging on random residential doors, often at night, then running away.

Though reminiscent of the traditional "ding-dong ditch" prank, this challenge has escalated to significant property damage and caused police departments across the country to warn teens of the potentially dangerous consequences.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the SJSO for comment. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
