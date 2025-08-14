NJ police chief says 'out of control' kids forced new town law that could put parents behind bars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Out of control" teens have turned community events into battlegrounds in one New Jersey town, prompting a new law that could send parents to jail for their children’s misbehavior.

"More and more, our officers are running into disrespectful, out-of-control behavior by juveniles…" said David Harkins, chief of the Gloucester Township Police Department.

"This ordinance is just another way of us trying to change the course and make parents responsible or at least know where their children are and what they’re up to."

According to the Township of Gloucester Minors and Parents Responsibility Ordinance, if a child is repeatedly found guilty of loitering, repeated school absences, violating curfew, felonies or other offenses, their parents could face up to 90 days in prison and a $2,000 fine.

For evidence, Harkins told "Fox & Friends" of a brawl from last year at the Gloucester Township Day and Drone Show, which left three officers injured and nine teenagers in police custody.

The same event was postponed this year, NJ.com reported, because social media posts suggested similar behavior was planned. The town is located about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia, Pa.

"Something's got to change. We've got to get our kids back on track," Harkins said.

"They've got to stop acting crazy… and get respect back for law enforcement."

Harkins said the ordinance acknowledges some parents' concerns that they are not allowed to be as involved with their children as they would like in key areas, namely in the education system.

Instead of "taking control" of a family, however, the measure aims to inform parents so they can take "corrective action."

"We recognize how important being a parent is… I want to get back to where the parents know what their kids are doing, they know where they're going and who they're hanging around with. And if my child were to get in trouble, I would want to know about that and know that I'm going to be responsible so that we can take corrective action."

Harkins also acknowledged that some parents may struggle to get their child to behave, but noted that there are measures in place to help juveniles correct their bad behavior, namely a full-time social worker who works alongside juvenile unit detectives.

