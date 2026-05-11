Viral teen takeover explodes into chaos as police round up 22 in park pandemonium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida authorities arrested nearly two dozen individuals after yet another viral teen takeover turned chaotic over the weekend.

The incident unfolded in the area of Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa on Friday night, where the rowdy group caused "significant disruptions, fights, and other issues in the park and surrounding areas," according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers were subsequently dispatched to the scene, and the department deployed air patrols to monitor the youngsters, with body camera footage showing the chaotic moment police officers rushed onto the scene and began making arrests.

"This type of reckless and criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our city," Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "What began as a large gathering quickly escalated into disorder and activity that placed others at risk."

WILD BODYCAM VIDEO SHOWS COPS STORM CHAOTIC TEEN ‘TAKEOVER’ AS BUSINESSES TRASHED: 'THEY COME TO FIGHT'

The incident led to 22 individuals between the ages of 12 and 21 years old being taken into custody, with only four of the arrestees over the age of 18, police said.

The arrests were on various charges, including affray, possession of narcotics, resisting without violence and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Authorities also seized two firearms and one vehicle from the scene.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Parents need to know where their children are and who they are with," Bercaw added. "Unfortunately, the poor decisions made by these 22 individuals last night could have lasting consequences that follow them well into adulthood."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Tampa Police Department for comment.