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Florida

Viral teen takeover explodes into chaos as police round up 22 in park pandemonium

Chief Lee Bercaw says 'parents need to know where their children are' after only four of those arrested were over 18

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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Tampa police ARREST 22 after ‘teen takeover’ Video

Tampa police ARREST 22 after ‘teen takeover’

A violent ‘teen takeover’ in Tampa, Florida, led to 22 arrests, most involving individuals under 18.

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Florida authorities arrested nearly two dozen individuals after yet another viral teen takeover turned chaotic over the weekend.

The incident unfolded in the area of Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa on Friday night, where the rowdy group caused "significant disruptions, fights, and other issues in the park and surrounding areas," according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers were subsequently dispatched to the scene, and the department deployed air patrols to monitor the youngsters, with body camera footage showing the chaotic moment police officers rushed onto the scene and began making arrests. 

"This type of reckless and criminal behavior will not be tolerated in our city," Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "What began as a large gathering quickly escalated into disorder and activity that placed others at risk."

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Authorities arresting individuals at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa Florida

Authorities arrested 22 individuals during a teen takeover at Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa, Fla., on May 8, 2026. (Tampa Police Department)

The incident led to 22 individuals between the ages of 12 and 21 years old being taken into custody, with only four of the arrestees over the age of 18, police said.

Police officers making arrests at a teen takeover event in Tampa, Florida

Police officers responded to a teen takeover in Tampa, Florida, on May 8, 2026, deploying air patrols and making arrests to control the situation. (Tampa Police Department)

The arrests were on various charges, including affray, possession of narcotics, resisting without violence and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Tampa Police Department. 

Group of teenagers detained by police officers in Tampa Florida

Police in Tampa, Florida, took 22 individuals aged 12 to 21 into custody during an incident, with four of the arrestees over 18, authorities said. (Tampa Police Department)

Authorities also seized two firearms and one vehicle from the scene.

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"Parents need to know where their children are and who they are with," Bercaw added. "Unfortunately, the poor decisions made by these 22 individuals last night could have lasting consequences that follow them well into adulthood." 

Fox News Digital reached out to the Tampa Police Department for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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