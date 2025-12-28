Gov Tim Walz responds to Minnesota fraud allegations following viral daycare video and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Tim Walz responds to Minnesota fraud allegations following viral daycare video

2. Ukraine peace framework comes into focus after Trump, Zelenskyy meeting

3. Trump and Netanyahu to meet for talks on Gaza peace plan, Iran tensions

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘CLAN DYNAMICS’ – Minnesota fraud probe raises questions about Ilhan Omar's Somaliland position. Continue reading …

NOT BACKING DOWN – Erika Kirk vows 'we are not afraid' as TPUSA plans return to college campuses nationwide. Continue reading …

FATAL IMPACT – Deadly midair helicopter crash under federal investigation. Continue reading …

RECORD OUTBREAK – State reports highest weekly flu case count since tracking began. Continue reading …

POCKET EVIDENCE – Why cellphone data defined 2025’s biggest criminal cases. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

ANALYST OUTLOOK – Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizes Trump's meetings with Zelenskyy, Netanyahu. Continue reading …

YEAR-END RECKONING – Violent crime rises in several US cities even as national rates continue to fall. Continue reading …

TIP OF THE 'ICEBERG' – FBI Dir Kash Patel gives case update on Minnesota fraud scheme. Continue reading …

EXIT STRATEGY – Proposed California wealth tax could drive Silicon Valley’s richest out of the state. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

2025 IN REVIEW – A tumultuous year for Paramount and CBS News. Continue reading …

ENEMY TERRITORY – Savannah Chrisley ‘excited’ to co-host talk show that 'bashed' her family. Continue reading …

‘HE WAS LYING’ – Nancy Pelosi says she didn't intend to tear up Trump's 2020 State of the Union speech. Continue reading …

‘COWBOY’ DIPLOMACY – Foreign policy expert praises Trump's diplomatic approach. Continue reading …

OPINION

LEE CARTER – Affordability, DOGE and the language that captured American politics in 2025. Continue reading …

AMY SWEARER & HANS VON SPAKOVSKY – Birthright citizenship supporters get the law wrong by ignoring obvious evidence. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SOLO GLOW ERA – Fans rally behind Nina Dobrev's bikini moment after breakup with Shaun White. Continue reading …

SPECULATION SWIRLS – Rob Gronkowski makes bold Travis Kelce prediction as Chiefs star faces career crossroads. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on fast-food favorites and celebrity confessions. Take the quiz here …

'OVER IT' – Sanders leads Browns past Steelers as NFL fans erupt over controversial end. Continue reading …

GET CRACKING – Chef shares his secret to shell-free, cleanly broken eggs. See video ...

WATCH

PRESIDENT TRUMP – We are closer than ever before to peace between Russia and Ukraine. See video …

NICK SHIRLEY – A kindergartner could see through the fraud in Minnesota. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to explore why growing concerns over screen time are fueling calls for a digital detox for both adults and kids. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.