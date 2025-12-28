Expand / Collapse search
Record-breaking flu numbers reported in New York state, sparking warnings from officials

Weekly influenza cases jumped 38% from previous reporting period as health officials warn of widespread activity

By Khloe Quill Fox News
The New York State Department of Health reported a record surge in influenza activity, with 71,123 positive flu cases recorded statewide during the week ending December 20.

Health officials said the figure represents the highest number of flu cases ever reported in a single week since influenza became a reportable disease in New York in 2004.

State health data show the weekly total reflects a 38% increase from the previous reporting period, signaling a rapidly intensifying flu season.

There have been 189,312 reported positive flu cases so far this season, while influenza-related hospitalizations rose 63% in the most recent week.

FLU BY STATE: WHERE THIS SEASON’S HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS VARIANT IS SPREADING THE MOST

Woman coughing at desk at home.

New York reported the highest weekly total of cases ever recorded since influenza became reportable in 2004. (iStock)

"We are seeing the highest number of flu cases ever recorded in a single week in New York state," Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a press release.

Man getting flu shot

There have been 189,312 reported flu cases so far this season, with influenza-related hospitalizations increasing 63% in the most recent week. (iStock)

Earlier this month, the department declared influenza prevalent statewide, a designation that requires unvaccinated health care workers to wear masks in patient care settings.

SURGE IN WHOOPING COUGH CASES IN SOUTHERN STATE PROMPTS HEALTH ALERTS

Health officials continue to emphasize that vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization from influenza.

New Yorkers who have not yet received a seasonal flu shot are still encouraged to do so, with experts saying vaccination can offer protection even later in the season.

Sick woman caught a cold she has running nose.

Health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take preventive steps, including vaccination and staying home when sick, to limit further spread. (iStock)

To help limit further spread, the department advises individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms — including fever, cough, sore throat, or body aches — to stay home. State health officials also recommend frequent handwashing, using hand sanitizer, and avoiding close contact with sick individuals.

For those who become ill, officials say antiviral medications are available and are most effective when started within 48 hours of symptom onset.

Health officials also added that people at higher risk for complications should contact a health care provider promptly for evaluation and possible treatment.

The department noted that flu activity typically peaks in January, meaning case counts could continue to climb in the weeks ahead.

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

