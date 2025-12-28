Trump, Zelenskyy say Ukraine peace deal close but 'thorny issues' remain after Florida talks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said Sunday that peace talks to end the war in Ukraine are close to completion after a meeting in Florida with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with both leaders citing major progress on a 20-point plan while acknowledging unresolved disputes over territory, ceasefire terms and Ukrainian approval.

Trump and Zelenskyy spoke to reporters following their meeting at Mar-a-Lago, describing weeks of negotiations involving U.S., Ukrainian, European Union and NATO officials that have moved a potential peace framework close to the finish line, though several high-stakes issues remain unresolved.

Trump said negotiations have intensified over the past month and suggested discussions are far more advanced than at any previous point in the war, while cautioning that final agreements depend on resolving a small number of difficult questions.

"We could be very close," Trump said. "There are one or two very thorny issues, very tough issues. But I think we’re doing very well. We made a lot of progress today, but really, we’ve made it over the last month. This is not a one-day process. It’s very complicated stuff."

Zelenskyy echoed that assessment, confirming that negotiators have largely agreed on the framework of a deal and crediting sustained diplomacy across multiple international meetings leading up to the Florida talks.

He said negotiations have taken place over several weeks in cities including Geneva, Miami, Berlin and at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, with American and Ukrainian teams working toward a shared peace framework.

"We discussed all the aspects of the peace framework, which includes – and we have great achievements – a 20-point peace plan, 90% agreed," Zelenskyy said.

Both leaders said European and NATO officials were closely involved in the process, with a joint call held following the meeting that included senior leaders from across the continent and international institutions.

Zelenskyy said teams are expected to meet again in the coming weeks to finalize remaining issues and that Trump has agreed to potentially host further talks in Washington with European leaders and a Ukrainian delegation.

Despite the progress, territory – particularly the status of Donbas – remains one of the most difficult unresolved issues, with Trump and Zelenskyy acknowledging differing positions between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump suggested that time could be a critical factor in negotiations, warning that delays could result in further territorial losses as fighting continues.

"Some of that land has been taken," Trump said. "Some of that land is maybe up for grabs, but it may be taken over the next period of a number of months. Are you better off making a deal now?"

Zelenskyy stressed that any final agreement would need to comply with Ukrainian law and reflect the will of the Ukrainian people, potentially requiring parliamentary approval or a national referendum.

"Our society, too, has to choose and decide who has to vote, because it’s their land – the land not of one person," Zelenskyy said. "It’s the land of our nation for a lot of generations."

Trump said polling shows strong public support for ending the war and reiterated his desire to bring the conflict to a close, citing the scale of casualties on both sides.

"We want to see it ended," Trump said. "I want it ended because I don’t want to see so many people dying. We’re losing massive numbers of people – the biggest by far since World War II."