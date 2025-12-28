Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Savannah Chrisley to guest host 'The View' despite show being critical against Trump-pardoned parents

The ABC daytime talk show hosts criticized Todd and Julie Chrisley after they were pardoned by President Donald Trump

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Savannah Chrisley urges others to carry on Charlie Kirk's vision: Our lives are on the line Video

Savannah Chrisley urges others to carry on Charlie Kirk's vision: Our lives are on the line

TV personality Savannah Chrisley mourns late Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk ahead of a memorial ceremony slated to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TV personality Savannah Chrisley revealed she will soon join the ladies of ABC's daytime talk show "The View" despite the show's co-hosts' past comments against her parents' pardons.

"I am co-hosting 'The View' the week of February 15, so I'll be on 'The View' all week," Chrisley announced on her podcast "Unlocked" on Tuesday. "I'm so excited for that because I like doing things that challenge me. I like doing things that educate me."

Chrisley acknowledged that the women of "The View" had "bashed" her family in the past but was nevertheless excited about the opportunity.

JOY BEHAR INVITES TRUMP ON 'THE VIEW' AFTER HE CALLED GREENE A 'RINO' FOR APPEARING ON SHOW

The co-hosts of ABC’s "The View"

Savannah Chrisley announced that she would co-host the show on her "Unlocked" podcast. (Lou Rocco/Getty Images)

"I'm going outside my comfort zone by going on a show where there's four or five women who all believe one way, and I believe differently," she said. "I'm excited for it because I know God's hand is going to be on me throughout that entire experience."

Fox News Digital reached out to ABC for comment.

Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," were both pardoned by President Donald Trump in May after being convicted on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022. They were previously sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars.

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY SLAMS 'VILE' MESSAGES SHE'S RECEIVED SINCE TRUMP PARDONED HER PARENTS

Savannah with her parents

Savannah Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Concert For Love And Acceptance)

The women of "The View" previously criticized the pardon shortly after it was announced.

"According to this administration, 'if you are a reality star with a lot of money, and a tax cheat, and you commit fraud, then that's good. We're going to give you a pardon,' co-host Joy Behar said. "But poor people on Medicaid or food stamps, according to this administration, those are the real moochers in the country, and they have to be taken off of healthcare or food stamps."

TODD AND JULIE CHRISLEY HOME FOR HOLIDAYS AFTER TRUMP PARDONS END PRISON TIME

Joy Behar speaking on "The View"

"The View" co-host Joy Behar criticized the Chrisleys' pardon in May. (Screenshot/ABC)

She added, "Americans need to understand what's going on. That's what's going on. Somebody like this guy, Chrisley, whatever his name is. I never saw the show. I've only seen clips where he's running around being rich. He gets let off the hook, but somebody, anybody that we might know who needs help doesn't get the help from this administration."

Co-host Ana Navarro suggested the pardons were not "ethical," though Sara Haines said they were "not surprising."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue