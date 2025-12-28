Savannah Chrisley to guest host 'The View' despite show being critical against Trump-pardoned parents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TV personality Savannah Chrisley revealed she will soon join the ladies of ABC's daytime talk show "The View" despite the show's co-hosts' past comments against her parents' pardons.

"I am co-hosting 'The View' the week of February 15, so I'll be on 'The View' all week," Chrisley announced on her podcast "Unlocked" on Tuesday. "I'm so excited for that because I like doing things that challenge me. I like doing things that educate me."

Chrisley acknowledged that the women of "The View" had "bashed" her family in the past but was nevertheless excited about the opportunity.

"I'm going outside my comfort zone by going on a show where there's four or five women who all believe one way, and I believe differently," she said. "I'm excited for it because I know God's hand is going to be on me throughout that entire experience."

Fox News Digital reached out to ABC for comment.

Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," were both pardoned by President Donald Trump in May after being convicted on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022. They were previously sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars.

The women of "The View" previously criticized the pardon shortly after it was announced.

"According to this administration, 'if you are a reality star with a lot of money, and a tax cheat, and you commit fraud, then that's good. We're going to give you a pardon,' co-host Joy Behar said. "But poor people on Medicaid or food stamps, according to this administration, those are the real moochers in the country, and they have to be taken off of healthcare or food stamps."

She added, "Americans need to understand what's going on. That's what's going on. Somebody like this guy, Chrisley, whatever his name is. I never saw the show. I've only seen clips where he's running around being rich. He gets let off the hook, but somebody, anybody that we might know who needs help doesn't get the help from this administration."

Co-host Ana Navarro suggested the pardons were not "ethical," though Sara Haines said they were "not surprising."

