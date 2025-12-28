NFL legend makes bold Travis Kelce prediction as Chiefs star mulls future

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski made a bold prediction about Travis Kelce’s future in the NFL as the Kansas City Chiefs star faces retirement questions with one game left.

Kelce may have played his final home game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night as the Chiefs fell to the Denver Broncos. He had five catches but didn’t score in the game.

Gronkowski and the rest of the "FOX NFL Sunday" panel predicted what Kelce would do in the offseason.

"I think he’s going to test the market out there and he has to vie for a championship and the Super Bowl if he comes back," Gronkowski said. "I don’t really see that happening with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It’s gonna be a rebuild year kind of. They may have the potential to do it. But also, he has so many opportunities outside of the game of football. Is his heart in the place of, ‘Hey, what’s the next venture for me?’ or ‘Do I really love the game of football?’"

Kelce is in the final year of his contract and broke all of the Chiefs receiving records during his 13-year career in Kansas City. The possibility of Kelce playing elsewhere hasn’t really been mentioned in the rumor mill, but Gronkowski retiring from the New England Patriots to play a few more seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a shock as well.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long also questioned what Kelce would come back to if he chose to play one more season with the Chiefs.

Kansas City will be hamstrung in the salary cap, while Patrick Mahomes will be coming off a devastating knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

The Chiefs could be in for a retooling year if anything.