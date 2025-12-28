NFL fans fume as Steelers' final TD attempt ends with controversial no call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns hung on to defeat the Steelers on Sunday, 13-6, giving rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders a marquee victory in his rookie season and forcing a battle for the AFC North division title between Pittsburgh and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers’ final play of the game had NFL fans asking for a penalty flag.

Aaron Rodgers hoped to find wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone for the go-ahead score with 21 seconds left. However, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was on Valdes-Scantling to break up the play and help Cleveland seal the victory.

Ward appeared to jump with Valdes-Scantling simultaneously, getting his arms up as the pass came into Rodgers’ intended target. Ward didn’t look at the ball and there appeared to be contact between him and the receiver as the ball came in.

No flag was thrown on the play and Cleveland came out the victor. Fans wondered why there was no defensive pass interference on the play.

Despite two tough interceptions, Sanders did enough to keep the Browns out in front. He found Harold Fannin Jr. for a 28-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Kicker Andre Szmyt nailed two field goals and it was all the Browns needed.

Sanders was 17-of-23 with 186 passing yards and was sacked twice.

Rodgers, who was without his top target in DK Metcalf, was 21-of-39 for 168 yards. He made a precision pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth to keep the Steelers’ final drive alive. The team just couldn’t get it done in the closing seconds.

Freiermuth had three catches for 63 yards.

The Steelers’ loss means they will take on the Ravens for the division title, and a playoff spot, in the Week 18 finale.

Baltimore came out the winners of its showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The team used a lot of Derrick Henry, who scored four touchdowns.

The Steelers won the previous matchup against the Ravens, 27-22, back in Week 14.