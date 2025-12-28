Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizes Trump's meetings with Zelenskyy, Netanyahu: 'Can we just do America?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Sunday called for President Trump to only focus on America's needs as the president meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The president has been heavily involved in the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts since returning to the White House.

Trump met with Zelenskyy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago to discuss a peace plan aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war that began with an invasion by Moscow in February 2022.

Netanyahu arrived in Florida on Sunday ahead of their scheduled meeting on Monday at Trump's estate to address Israel's conflicts in the Middle East. It will be the sixth meeting of the year between the two leaders.

TRUMP ZELENSKYY SAY UKRAINE PEACE DEAL CLOSE BUT 'THORNY ISSUES' REMAIN AFTER FLORIDA TALKS

Greene, responding to Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy and Netanyahu, said that the Trump administration should address the needs of Americans rather than becoming further involved in global conflicts.

"Zelensky today. Netanyahu tomorrow," she wrote on X.

"Can we just do America?" the congresswoman continued.

The congresswoman has been a vocal critic of supplying U.S. military aid to foreign countries amid the conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.

She has also referred to Zelenskyy as "a dictator who canceled elections" and labeled Israel's military campaign in Gaza as a genocide and humanitarian crisis.

ZELENSKYY READY TO PRESENT NEW PEACE PROPOSALS TO US AND RUSSIA AFTER WORKING WITH EUROPEAN TALKS

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This comes after Taylor Greene, who is set to resign from the House in January, had a public spat with Trump over the past few months as Trump took issue with the Georgia Republican's push to release documents related to the investigations into deceased sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump had withdrawn his endorsement of Greene and called her a "traitor" over the public feud.