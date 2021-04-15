Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



GOP's Jim Jordan pans Democrats' Supreme Court 'packing' proposal

Democratic lawmakers are set to unveil legislation Thursday to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court.

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey of Masachusetts and U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Mondaire Jones of New York and Hank Johnson of Georgia plan to introduce the proposal outside the Supreme Court building.

Given Democrats' control of the White House and Senate, the legislation could allow them to supersede the court's current conservative majority by "packing" the court with liberal justices

But some Republicans quickly derided the proposal.

"Does expanding the Supreme Court count as infrastructure too?" U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, wrote on Twitter.

The legislation will propose expanding the court to 13 justices from the current nine, The Intercept reported. Spokespeople for the lawmakers’ offices did not respond Wednesday to Fox News’ requests for further details.

The Supreme Court has had nine justices since the 19th century. The number of justices is not addressed in the Constitution. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Ex-Minnesota police officer in Daunte Wright case posts bond, released from jail

Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota police officer charged in the shooting death of a Black motorist, posted bond and was released from custody Wednesday pending further legal action, according to jail records.

Potter, 48, was released from a Hennepin County jail just before 5:40 p.m. local time after posting a $100,000 bond. She is charged with second-degree manslaughter in Sunday's shooting death of Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Wright's death has ignited four consecutive nights of protests accompanied by riots and clashes between demonstrators and authorities. Potter, a 26-year veteran of the police force and head of its police union, resigned Tuesday along with police Chief Tim Gannon, who claimed Potter mistakenly grabbed her service weapon under the belief it was a stun gun when she shot Wright during a traffic stop.



She was on administrative leave at the time of her resignation. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Suspected MS-13 members caught lugging blanket-wrapped body to car: sources

Four alleged MS-13 gang members who were under federal investigation were taken into custody Wednesday after New York Police Department (NYPD) officers saw them carrying a long object that turned out to be a woman’s body wrapped in a blanket, police and law enforcement sources told Fox News.

The NYPD officers were working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents early Wednesday when the officers saw four men exit a building in Far Rockaway, Queens, around 1:50 a.m., police and law enforcement sources said. The men appeared to be carrying a "large, unknown object" and placed it in the trunk of a Nissan Altima, the sources added.

Police followed the vehicle for just under a mile before conducting a traffic stop. When the NYPD officers approached the car, they smelled an odor and discovered a "human body with severe trauma" wrapped in a blanket in the trunk, sources said. Police had not yet ID'd the dead woman. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson claimed on Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that liberals were turning a blind eye to Black Lives Matter and Antifa chaos.

"Laws have no meaning if they are no longer applied equally," Carlson said. "When they are not applied equally, they are not even laws – they’re purely tools of persecution. And you don’t want live in a country like that -- even if people you don’t like are the ones being persecuted.



"But Rashida Tlaib does want to live in a country like that," he added, "Tlaib is a member of Congress so her security is never in question – it’s never in doubt. But in your neighborhood Rashida Tlaib would like to see the police eliminated. We’re not making this up, we’re not misquoting her – she’s demanding this as a member of Congress – and many are."



