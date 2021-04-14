Judge Jeanine rips Democrats' proposal to expand Supreme Court, tells Tucker 'this is madness'

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday to discusses legislation proposed by House and Senate Democrats that would add four justices to the Supreme Court.

PIRRO: What this would mean is that we would have another legislative body in the United States. The Supreme Court has historically been filled by presidents who, when they are there, if there is a vacancy, they appoint someone in line with their thinking. So sometimes they are more liberal, sometimes they are more conservative. I think when President Trump had the ability to add three justices, the left went crazy. Biden wouldn't answer, if you'll recall, the [court-packing] question during the campaign, and neither would Kamala Harris answer. Now [Biden] just [formed] a committee that was supposed to look at it. All of a sudden, they have a bill with support in the House and in the Senate.

This will change the United States dramatically. The left will have the ability to have a court which is essentially nothing more than a legislative-leaning body that will approve of all of issues that they are trying to make across-the-board in the United States. We will no longer have a Supreme Court that is based on the number of justices, depending upon who the president is. It will all be leaning toward the person who is in office and who has the power. This is madness. It's madness. As if the country isn't lost enough.

It will change what people feel about the court, but that won't make a darn bit of difference to the people who are in power who are determined to make sure their agenda is passed, because you've got the president and you've got the Congress, and now you've got the Supreme Court. You can look at amendments to the Constitution and decide there are issues that really spin off of that amendment. When you have activists on the Supreme Court, they can take issues that we never considered constitutional issues and make them the law of the land. This is lunacy. Whether it has to do with unions or criminal justice or whatever their agenda is for the day, there is no longer an objective body that the United States can respect, the Supreme Court of the land. We will lose all respect for that court as nothing more than a political legislative body. An imprimatur for the Democrats.

