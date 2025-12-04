Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Brian Walshe’s secrets, Luigi Mangione 911 call, Marilyn Monroe mystery

Slender Man stabber's lock-up fight, Carnival cruise death, 'Jailhouse Karen' Bryan Kohberger

Brian Walshe enters the courtroom in a blue suit, with shackled wrists and carrying paperwork.

Brian Walshe enters the courtroom clutching papers and a rosary. Opening statements in the Brian Walshe murder trial in Norfolk Superior Court, Dedham, Mass., Monday, Dec. 1, 2025  (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

DEADLY BETRAYAL: Slain wife Ana's lover takes the stand in Brian Walshe's murder trial 

HEAR IT: McDonald's manager's 911 call that led to Luigi Mangione's arrest released amid battle to block key evidence

Luigi Mangione looks at the camera in court

Luigi Mangione, the Ivy League graduate charged with executing the head of America’s largest healthcare company on a Midtown sidewalk, was back in Manhattan court for an evidence hearing. (Steven Hirsch for New York Post via Pool)

TORN APART: State or federal? FBI mulling 16-year-old's fate in Carnival cruise death, lawyer says

a split image showing the Kepner family on the left, with minor siblings' faces blurred, and Anna Kepner solo on the right

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 7, during a vacation with her family.  (Shauntel Kepner/Facebook, Anna Kepner/Instagram)

RISK FACTOR: Slender Man stabber’s lawyer demands she be freed from jail, returned to mental facility after escape

MURDER OR MYTH: James Patterson claims Marilyn Monroe was killed in explosive new book theory

Marilyn Monroe wearing a low-cut gold dress.

American actress, singer and model Marilyn Monroe. (Frank Povolny/Twentieth Century Fox/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

‘JAILHOUSE KAREN’: Bryan Kohberger accused of throwing tantrum over fruit selection at Idaho prison

