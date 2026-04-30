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Antisemitism Exposed Newsletter

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Lox and loaded against hate

By Fox News Staff Fox News
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Israeli shooting range business thrives after Hamas attack Video

Israeli shooting range business thrives after Hamas attack

‘America Reports’ co-anchor John Roberts tours Israeli gun range, with its owner explaining why people are buying weapons for protection. 

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- Armed to answer: Jewish communities fortify for defense
- Duke University caves after brief suspension of SJP chapter
- Elite New York prep school plunged into antisemitism scandal

TOP STORY: Rising antisemitism is transforming skeptics into shooters. Jewish gun group "Lox & Loaded" has partnered with the NRA to provide elite training and resources for a community under threat. With fifty national chapters, the group empowers first-time owners to pivot from vulnerability to proficiency. In an era of surging hate, Jewish Americans are taking security into their own hands.

Lox & Loaded co-founder Gayle Pearlstein poses with NRA CEO Doug Hamlin and an image of a bagel with lox next to a gun

Lox & Loaded co-founder Gayle Pearlstein (right) poses with NRA CEO Doug Hamlin. The two organizations have partnered to train Jewish American firearm owners. (Lox & Loaded)

VIDEO: London's Jewish community is on notice after a frightening stabbing attack left two people injured. WATCH HERE:

Investigation underway after stabbing targets London Jewish neighborhood Video

DUKE RETREATS: Duke University has reinstated its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, reversing a suspension triggered by an antisemitic social media post. While administrators admitted the imagery used "antisemitic tropes," they ruled it didn't create a "hostile environment" legally required for a ban. The backtrack highlights the explosive tension between campus free speech and rising concerns over Jewish student safety. 

HATE FLUSHED: Horace Mann, a prestigious New York City-area prep school, is reeling after a pro-Israel flyer was found in a urinal. Outraged parents and alumni are slamming the administration for a "tepid" response, demanding accountability for what they call a blatant act of hate. The incident has ignited a fierce battle over campus climate and the safety of Jewish students.

PLOT FOILED: Authorities disrupted a chilling "mass casualty" plot after arresting 18-year-old Angelina Hicks for allegedly conspiring to massacre Jews at a Houston synagogue. The North Carolina woman reportedly planned to ram a vehicle into the congregation to "kill as many as possible." While Hicks faces a $10 million bond, two co-conspirators remain at large, leaving the community on edge.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Christian Zionist Mike Evans and best-selling author Mike Evans argues that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are "modern-day watchmen" who have fundamentally reshaped the Middle East and the global fight against antisemitism through strength and resolve..

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "For me, it’s another example of a double standard where instances of hate are taken seriously for other ethnic groups but are ignored for Jewish people." - Duke University senior Zachary Patterson, on the school's decision to reinstate its SJP chapter despite an Instagram post depicting a uniformed pig holding a staff with a Star of David and an Israeli flag.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

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This article was written by Fox News staff.
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