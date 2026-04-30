Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Lox and loaded against hate

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Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Armed to answer: Jewish communities fortify for defense

- Duke University caves after brief suspension of SJP chapter

- Elite New York prep school plunged into antisemitism scandal

TOP STORY: Rising antisemitism is transforming skeptics into shooters. Jewish gun group "Lox & Loaded" has partnered with the NRA to provide elite training and resources for a community under threat. With fifty national chapters, the group empowers first-time owners to pivot from vulnerability to proficiency. In an era of surging hate, Jewish Americans are taking security into their own hands.

VIDEO: London's Jewish community is on notice after a frightening stabbing attack left two people injured. WATCH HERE:

DUKE RETREATS: Duke University has reinstated its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, reversing a suspension triggered by an antisemitic social media post. While administrators admitted the imagery used "antisemitic tropes," they ruled it didn't create a "hostile environment" legally required for a ban. The backtrack highlights the explosive tension between campus free speech and rising concerns over Jewish student safety.

HATE FLUSHED: Horace Mann, a prestigious New York City-area prep school, is reeling after a pro-Israel flyer was found in a urinal. Outraged parents and alumni are slamming the administration for a "tepid" response, demanding accountability for what they call a blatant act of hate. The incident has ignited a fierce battle over campus climate and the safety of Jewish students.

PLOT FOILED: Authorities disrupted a chilling "mass casualty" plot after arresting 18-year-old Angelina Hicks for allegedly conspiring to massacre Jews at a Houston synagogue. The North Carolina woman reportedly planned to ram a vehicle into the congregation to "kill as many as possible." While Hicks faces a $10 million bond, two co-conspirators remain at large, leaving the community on edge.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Christian Zionist Mike Evans and best-selling author Mike Evans argues that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are "modern-day watchmen" who have fundamentally reshaped the Middle East and the global fight against antisemitism through strength and resolve..

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "For me, it’s another example of a double standard where instances of hate are taken seriously for other ethnic groups but are ignored for Jewish people." - Duke University senior Zachary Patterson, on the school's decision to reinstate its SJP chapter despite an Instagram post depicting a uniformed pig holding a staff with a Star of David and an Israeli flag.

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