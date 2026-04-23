North Carolina woman charged in alleged Houston synagogue attack plot as investigators search for 2 others

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A North Carolina woman has been charged in an alleged plot targeting a Texas synagogue, with authorities saying a multi-state investigation may have prevented a potential attack.

Angelina Han Hicks, 18, of Lexington, was charged with participating in a conspiracy to attack members of a Houston synagogue designed to "kill as many Jews as possible by driving through a congregation," according to court documents, The Associated Press reported.

She was arrested Wednesday in connection with an alleged plan targeting Congregation Beth Israel in Houston, according to warrants, after investigators received a tip and moved quickly to act.

The FBI Charlotte Joint Terrorism Task Force said it launched a multi-state investigation Tuesday, leading to Hicks’ arrest and the charging of a juvenile in Harris County, Texas.

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"This is an exceptional example of when you see something concerning, you say something to law enforcement," the FBI said in a statement, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators uncovered evidence that Hicks and others were allegedly planning what officials described as a "mass-casualty event" at the synagogue, with early concerns the threat could have been imminent.

Alan Martin, the county’s senior assistant district attorney, told the AP there had been "some concern that there could be an imminent event" targeting the Houston synagogue.

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Court documents state Hicks is accused of conspiring with two male suspects identified only as "Teegan" and "Angel." Their whereabouts are unknown, and they have not been arrested, raising concerns about ongoing risk.

District Court Judge Carlton Terry set Hicks’ bond at $10 million, writing that allowing communication between co-conspirators "puts lives at risk."

Congregation Beth Israel, the oldest Jewish house of worship in Texas, closed Wednesday "out of an abundance of caution," according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston.

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"The safety and security of the Houston Jewish community is of utmost importance to all of us," the federation said in a statement.

Investigators have not publicly identified a motive for the alleged plot, and Martin said he did not know why the Houston synagogue, located more than 1,000 miles from Hicks’ home in North Carolina, was targeted.

Hicks’ court-appointed attorney, Chad Freeman, told the Houston Chronicle the case remains in its early stages and said her age could be a factor in her defense.

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"I anticipate getting numerous experts involved in the case to look at both investigatory and possible forensic matters," Freeman said.

Hicks’ father, who spoke to Fox affiliate WGHP and was not identified, disputed the allegations and described his daughter as a "good kid."

"We miss her and we’re sick over this mess," he said. "And it looks like they just want to get paid because she’s no threat to anyone other than being a fantasy video [game] player."

He also said Hicks does not have a driver’s license or access to a vehicle, despite allegations the plot involved using a car to carry out an attack. Authorities have not addressed those claims.

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The case comes amid heightened concerns about threats targeting Jewish communities.

Last month, authorities said Ayman Ghazali drove a pickup truck into a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, injuring a security guard before fatally shooting himself following an exchange of gunfire. No children or staff inside the building were injured.

Officials said early reporting of suspicious behavior played a key role in disrupting the alleged plot.

Hicks is being held in the Davidson County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.