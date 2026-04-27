Antisemitism controversy erupts at elite NY high school after Israel flyer found in urinal

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Scarsdale School District is embroiled in an antisemitic controversy after a flyer for the student-led Israeli Culture Club was found in a urinal at the high school. The incident sparked outrage among parents and calls for the school board president's resignation.

An image of a flyer for "Israelfest," an event celebrating Israel's Independence Day, in a urinal at Scarsdale High School quickly circulated, triggering the launch of an investigation. The administration had given the club permission to post the flyers, several of which were torn down, according to reports. While the event went on as scheduled, the questions and controversy surrounding it have not gone away.

Following the desecration of the flyers, several faith leaders from the area signed a letter saying they were "united in concern and in love for the community of Scarsdale." The letter stated that Scarsdale was "experiencing a pattern of antisemitism."

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Rabbi Adam Baldachin of Scarsdale's Shaarei Tikvah synagogue, who signed the interfaith letter, told Fox News Digital that congregants approached him after the incident with concerns and shock. He said some feared the desecration could impact students’ ability to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day with the Israeli Culture Club, noting that several leaders of the club are members of his congregation.

"Scarsdale is very special and a place where, historically, Jews have felt very comfortable and have been able to live fully as Jews," the rabbi told Fox News Digital. He said students preparing for their bar and bat mitzvahs often talk about the large Jewish community in Scarsdale and how comforting it is.

While Scarsdale has been a safe haven for Jews, Baldachin said it is still "in America," and political polarization over Israel has reached students through social media.

"We know that we're not immune to the effects that social media can have on our kids," he added. "People are feeling on edge. There's a lot of anxiety because of the rise of antisemtism in America, and we're going to see the effects of that."

Baldachin told Fox News Digital that photos and videos of the "Israelfest" event showed "an extraordinary program and an amazing celebration of Israel," adding that he was "thrilled."

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On April 17, Scarsdale High School Principal Ken Bonamo and Scarsdale Superintendent Drew Patrick released statements to the community addressing the incident, while Scarsdale Board of Education President James Dugan sent one of his own a day later. All three condemned the act of vandalism and made statements against antisemitism.

"Causing harm, denigrating the actions or beliefs of others, and using school-based activities and events as a vehicle to express political views or air disagreements stand in direct contrast to these expectations, and will never be acceptable in Scarsdale," Patrick said in his statement.

Patrick’s statement referenced "multiple incidents" in which students "made choices that have caused harm to other members of the school community." When reached for comment, Patrick declined to detail the incidents, saying the community was already aware of them. Though, he wrote in his statement that the other incidents "took place during school-sponsored student events and involved dress and speech that went against both school policy and the spirit of these events."

In his message, Bonamo defended the club, saying that it was "well within its right to plan this type of an event," which he noted had been approved by the school administration.

"Denigrating the club’s efforts in this way is wholly inconsistent with our values, both as a matter of basic fairness to support appropriate and approved student activities and because these actions constitute antisemitism. This type of discriminatory behavior has a chilling effect on student expression and can understandably make students feel unwelcome and unsafe in their own school," Bonamo wrote in his April 17 statement.

Bonamo said that following the incident, the school heard concerns about an "unlabeled map" on the flyer that "seems to include disputed territories as part of the State of Israel." He acknowledged that this was a "core conflict" in the "debate" before once again condemning the vandalism.

On April 21, Bonamo sent an updated message saying that the Israelfest event "took place safely and successfully." He confirmed that those responsible were identified and that the school was taking steps according to its code of conduct.

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Dugan's message was more personal in nature, as his daughter shared a photo of the flyer in the urinal in a now-deleted social media post, captioning it "keep up the good work," according to reports. The high schooler said in a statement to the New York Post that she "foolishly posted that angry, obnoxious meme about Scarsdale High School."

"Realizing my mistake, I quickly took it down because I know it was offensive and inappropriate, and I wish I had never posted it," she added. "Nothing about that represents my values or those of my family. I’m sorry I did it and have learned a real lesson from the response."

In his message to the community, Dugan said it was a "profound teaching moment" for him as a parent. He condemned the vandalism and said he would "focus on healing my family."

Since the incident and his daughter's post, Dugan has faced calls to resign. A Change.Org petition called for accountability to "extend beyond the students."

"When a Board member’s immediate family is directly connected to the approval, encouragement, or defense of antisemitic behavior, it undermines public confidence in the Board’s ability to lead fairly and credibly during moments of crisis," the petition read.

While some in Scarsdale criticized the school district's handling of the situation, Baldachin said that the Jewish community in the New York City suburb has "partners in the administration" who understand what is happening. He told Fox News Digital that he had "a number of conversations with the administrators" and that "the administration responded well to my offer to bring people together."

"Scarsdale has been and continues to be a place where our Jewish students are supported. Even as there are acts of antisemitism, the response has been heartening for me to see," Baldachin said. "As a parent of children in the public school system, I feel that they are in a safe environment."

Baldachin added that Scarsdale is not an "exception" when it comes to the need to teach about antisemitism and confront it when it occurs.

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Scarsdale High School is one of New York's top-rated high schools and is located in a suburb of New York City with a significant Jewish community. The town is also known for its wealth, with an average household income of $601,193 in 2023, according to GoBankingRates.com.

When reached for comment, Bonamo and Patrick referred Fox News Digital to their public statements. Dugan did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.