Duke reinstates Students for Justice in Palestine after suspension over antisemitism concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Duke University's Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) had its suspension reversed on Friday. The group was suspended earlier this month following antisemitism concerns over an Instagram post.

The university's Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) determined that the Instagram post did not violate Duke University policy, the Duke Chronicle reported. The outlet said it had obtained a letter written by Sharon Gooding, associate vice president for institutional equity, equal opportunity and compliance, to the SJP leadership. Gooding allegedly wrote that while the post was "offensive" and alluded to "antisemitic tropes," there was "insufficient information to support the existence of a hostile educational environment."

Gooding said that even though the post did not violate university policy, it should remain permanently deleted from SJP's social media, according to the Chronicle.

FEDERAL PROBE CLAIMS UNIVERSITIES ARE 'LEGITIMIZING AND AMPLIFYING ANTISEMITISM'

Duke SJP was previously suspended after it posted a flyer on its Instagram advertising a meeting to discuss "Iran, Zionism and U.S. Imperialism." The flyer drew criticism over its depiction of a pig dressed in a uniform, holding a staff with a Star of David and an Israeli flag with the word "Zionism" written on its sleeve. The image on the flyer was originally used in a Black Panther newspaper in the 1970s.

On March 24, Ben Adams, senior associate dean of students for Duke's QuadEx program, informed SJP that the OIE had received complaints and said that the depiction of the pig holding a Star of David was deemed to be harassment under the university's Policy on Prohibited Discrimination, Harassment and Related Misconduct, the Duke Chronicle reported at the time. The outlet added that Adams asked the group to remove the post, which it did. Subsequently, the university froze the group's funding and later suspended the club.

COLLEGE ANTI-ISRAEL GROUP CALLS FOR DEATH TO ALL ZIONIST 'COLLABORATORS' IN GAZA

Following SJP's suspension, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) sent a letter to Adams expressing its concern over the interim suspension and funding freeze. The organization stated that while some found the post offensive, the club was exercising protected political speech.

"Duke’s suspension of SJP for posting a political cartoon to Instagram violates its own stated commitment to free expression," the letter read.

FIRE attorney Jessie Appleby has since praised Duke for reinstating the club, while also saying that SJP should not have been suspended at all.

"FIRE is pleased that Duke reinstated SJP, but the group never should have been suspended over the cartoon in the first place. And the investigation into SJP will have ripple effects. Students might fear speaking up given that Duke has shown willingness to investigate and punish unpopular speech," Appleby said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Duke is far from the first university to suspend its SJP chapter. Since October 2023, Rutgers University, American University, Columbia University and several others have taken action, including suspension, against their SJP chapters.

Fox News Digital reached out to Adams and Gooding for comment.