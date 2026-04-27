MIKE EVANS: 'Uncle Trump' and Bibi, modern-day watchmen in global fight against antisemitism

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From whispered conversations in homes to chants in the streets, two names have become symbols of hope for many Iranians: 'Uncle Trump' — as he is fondly called by many in Iran and the diaspora — and Bibi. In the hearts of those who long for freedom, these names represent courage, resolve and the possibility of a new future.

There are moments in history when God raises leaders for such a time as this. In an age of confusion, compromise, and cowardice, Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have stood with uncommon clarity and conviction. Together they have represented strength in an hour when weakness would have invited disaster.

The Watchmen

President Trump stood as a watchman in Washington, boldly defending Israel and establishing himself as the most pro-Israel president in modern American history. He recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Jewish people. He moved the American embassy to Jerusalem when politicians before him made empty promises. He recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. He brokered the Abraham Accords and shattered the myth that peace could only come by pressuring Israel to surrender land, and has taken on the evils of antisemitism with not just words but actions. Finally, he has confronted the evils of antisemitism not just with words, but with decisive action.

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Standing beside him in history is Netanyahu, Bibi, the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history. He has carried the burden of leadership in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods on earth. Surrounded by enemies who openly call for Israel’s destruction, he has stood like a watchman on the wall. He has endured endless criticism from foreign elites and media voices who do not understand the reality Israel faces every day. Yet he remains steadfast because he knows that the survival of the Jewish state is not negotiable.

Both men have been hated by the global establishment because they refused to bow to it, refused to apologize for defending their nations and refused to surrender truth for the sake of political approval. To many who long for freedom, 'Uncle Trump' and Bibi have become symbols that courage still exists.

The Persian People and Israel

Among the most pro-Israel people in the Middle East are the Persian people themselves. The regime chants "Death to Israel," but countless ordinary Persians reject that hatred. They remember history. They know that Cyrus the Great was used by God to help restore the Jewish people to Jerusalem. The friendship between Persians and Jews is ancient, deep and real.

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Many in the West fail to understand this. They see Iran only through the lens of the mullahs. But the Persian people are heirs to a great civilization. They are not defined by the fanaticism of those who rule them. They know that the enemies of Israel are also the enemies of their own liberty.

A Turning Point

Negotiations may still continue, and the crisis in the Gulf has not yet been fully resolved. But even in the midst of uncertainty, it is important to recognize what has already been accomplished.

The leaders of this murderous regime are no longer in power. Among those reported dead are Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader; Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps; and Majid Khademi, head of IRGC intelligence protection.

Missiles, drones, launch systems and key elements of Iran’s war machine have been destroyed. Its air power, naval strength and defensive capabilities have suffered severe losses. The economic and military cost to the regime has been staggering, reaching one trillion dollars in damage.

President Donald Trump stated in a Truth Social post earlier this month that Israel did not influence his decision to go to war with Iran. Rejecting claims that he had been pressured into the conflict, Trump wrote, "Israel never talked me into the war with Iran. The results of Oct. 7 added to my lifelong belief that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."

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He went on to say that the outcome in Iran could be transformational. "The results in Iran will be amazing," he wrote, adding that if Iran’s new leaders are wise, the nation could have "a great and prosperous future." In those remarks, Trump signaled that his vision extends beyond war to the possibility of renewal and peace for the Iranian people.

For many Iranians, these events have renewed hope for a different future. They now see Donald Trump as a modern-day Cyrus, an instrument, like Cyrus of old, through whom God may open the door to deliverance.

The panic inside the regime is visible for all to see. Even as officials speak of strength, they have escalated arrests, executions, intimidation and threats against critics at home and abroad. The rulers in Tehran understand what this moment means: when oppressed people begin to believe deliverance is possible, fear no longer controls them. That is why the regime trembles at the growing hope many Iranians place in 'Uncle Trump' and Bibi. They know that courage is contagious, and once a nation loses its fear, tyrants begin to lose their power.

A New Dawn

The story of our time is not only about conflict. It is about courage rising in the face of fear. It is about alliances forged in truth. It is about ordinary people refusing to surrender to oppressors and lies.

Yet everyone who stands for truth will face opposition. The critics mock. The pundits sneer. But history has a way of honoring those who stood firm when it mattered most.

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The future does not belong to terrorists, tyrants or those who appease them. It belongs to those with the courage to stand for truth. And from Tehran to Jerusalem to Washington, millions still believe brighter days are ahead because of leaders like 'Uncle Trump' and Bibi.